Userspace page cache

Overview

The userspace page cache is a new caching mechanism that allows for caching of data in in-process memory rather than relying on the OS page cache.

ClickHouse already offers the Filesystem cache as a way of caching on top of remote object storage such as Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage (GCS) or Azure Blob Storage. The userspace page cache is designed to speed up access to remote data when the normal OS caching isn't doing a good enough job.

It differs from the filesystem cache in the following ways:

Filesystem CacheUserspace page cache
Writes data to the local filesystemPresent only in memory
Takes up disk space (also configurable on tmpfs)Independent of filesystem
Survives server restartsDoes not survive server restarts
Does not show up in the server's memory usageShows up in the server's memory usage
Suitable for both on-disk and in-memory (OS page cache)Good for disk-less servers

Configuration settings and usage

Usage

To enable the userspace page cache, first configure it on the server:

备注

The userspace page cache will use up to the specified amount of memory, but this memory amount is not reserved. The memory will be evicted when it is needed for other server needs.

Next, enable its usage on the query-level:

Settings

SettingDescriptionDefault
use_page_cache_for_disks_without_file_cacheUse userspace page cache for remote disks that don't have filesystem cache enabled.0
use_page_cache_with_distributed_cacheUse userspace page cache when distributed cache is used.0
read_from_page_cache_if_exists_otherwise_bypass_cacheUse userspace page cache in passive mode, similar to read_from_filesystem_cache_if_exists_otherwise_bypass_cache.0
page_cache_inject_evictionUserspace page cache will sometimes invalidate some pages at random. Intended for testing.0
page_cache_block_sizeSize of file chunks to store in the userspace page cache, in bytes. All reads that go through the cache will be rounded up to a multiple of this size.1048576
page_cache_history_window_msDelay before freed memory can be used by userspace page cache.1000
page_cache_policyUserspace page cache policy name.SLRU
page_cache_size_ratioThe size of the protected queue in the userspace page cache relative to the cache's total size.0.5
page_cache_min_sizeMinimum size of the userspace page cache.104857600
page_cache_max_sizeMaximum size of the userspace page cache. Set to 0 to disable the cache. If greater than page_cache_min_size, the cache size will be continuously adjusted within this range, to use most of the available memory while keeping the total memory usage below the limit (max_server_memory_usage[_to_ram_ratio]).0
page_cache_free_memory_ratioFraction of the memory limit to keep free from the userspace page cache. Analogous to Linux min_free_kbytes setting.0.15
page_cache_lookahead_blocksOn userspace page cache miss, read up to this many consecutive blocks at once from the underlying storage, if they're also not in the cache. Each block is page_cache_block_size bytes.16
page_cache_shardsStripe userspace page cache over this many shards to reduce mutex contention. Experimental, not likely to improve performance.4

