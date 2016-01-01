Userspace page cache

The userspace page cache is a new caching mechanism that allows for caching of data in in-process memory rather than relying on the OS page cache.

ClickHouse already offers the Filesystem cache as a way of caching on top of remote object storage such as Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage (GCS) or Azure Blob Storage. The userspace page cache is designed to speed up access to remote data when the normal OS caching isn't doing a good enough job.

It differs from the filesystem cache in the following ways:

Filesystem Cache Userspace page cache Writes data to the local filesystem Present only in memory Takes up disk space (also configurable on tmpfs) Independent of filesystem Survives server restarts Does not survive server restarts Does not show up in the server's memory usage Shows up in the server's memory usage Suitable for both on-disk and in-memory (OS page cache) Good for disk-less servers

To enable the userspace page cache, first configure it on the server:

备注 The userspace page cache will use up to the specified amount of memory, but this memory amount is not reserved. The memory will be evicted when it is needed for other server needs.

Next, enable its usage on the query-level: