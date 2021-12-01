system.users
包含服务器上配置的用户账号的列表.
列信息:
name(String) — 用户名称.
id(UUID) — 用户 ID.
storage(String) — 用户存储路径. 在
access_control_path参数中配置.
auth_type(Enum8('no_password' = 0,'plaintext_password' = 1, 'sha256_password' = 2, 'double_sha1_password' = 3)) — 显示认证类型. 有多种用户识别方式: 无密码, 纯文本密码, SHA256-encoded password or with double SHA-1-编码的密码.
auth_params(String) — JSON 格式的身份验证参数取决于
auth_type.
host_names_regexp(Array(String)) — 允许连接到 ClickHouse 服务器的主机名的正则表达式.
host_names_like(Array(String)) — 使用 LIKE 谓词设置允许连接到 ClickHouse 服务器的主机名称.
default_roles_all(UInt8) — 显示默认情况下为用户设置的所有授予的角色.
default_roles_except(Array(String)) — 除了列出的角色之外所有授予的角色都设置为默认值.