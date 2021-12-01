Skip to main content

system.users

包含服务器上配置的用户账号的列表.

列信息:

  • name (String) — 用户名称.

  • id (UUID) — 用户 ID.

  • storage (String) — 用户存储路径. 在 access_control_path 参数中配置.

  • auth_type (Enum8('no_password' = 0,'plaintext_password' = 1, 'sha256_password' = 2, 'double_sha1_password' = 3)) — 显示认证类型. 有多种用户识别方式: 无密码, 纯文本密码, SHA256-encoded password or with double SHA-1-编码的密码.

  • auth_params (String) — JSON 格式的身份验证参数取决于auth_type.

  • host_ip (Array(String)) — 许连接到 ClickHouse 服务器的主机的 IP 地址.

  • host_names (Array(String)) — 允许连接到 ClickHouse 服务器的主机名称.

  • host_names_regexp (Array(String)) — 允许连接到 ClickHouse 服务器的主机名的正则表达式.

  • host_names_like (Array(String)) — 使用 LIKE 谓词设置允许连接到 ClickHouse 服务器的主机名称.

  • default_roles_all (UInt8) — 显示默认情况下为用户设置的所有授予的角色.

  • default_roles_list (Array(String)) — 默认提供的授权角色列表.

  • default_roles_except (Array(String)) — 除了列出的角色之外所有授予的角色都设置为默认值.

