系统。trace_log
包含采样查询探查器收集的堆栈跟踪。
ClickHouse创建此表时 trace_log 服务器配置部分被设置。 也是 query_profiler_real_time_period_ns 和 query_profiler_cpu_time_period_ns 应设置设置。
要分析日志，请使用
addressToLine,
addressToSymbol 和
demangle 内省功能。
列:
event_date(日期) — Date of sampling moment.
event_time(日期时间) — Timestamp of the sampling moment.
timestamp_ns(UInt64) — Timestamp of the sampling moment in nanoseconds.
revision(UInt32) — ClickHouse server build revision.
通过以下方式连接到服务器
clickhouse-client，你看到的字符串类似于
Connected to ClickHouse server version 19.18.1 revision 54429.. 该字段包含
revision，但不是
version的服务器。
timer_type(枚举8) — Timer type:
Real表示挂钟时间。
CPU表示CPU时间。
thread_number(UInt32) — Thread identifier.
query_id(字符串) — Query identifier that can be used to get details about a query that was running from the query_log 系统表.
trace(数组(UInt64)) — Stack trace at the moment of sampling. Each element is a virtual memory address inside ClickHouse server process.
示例
SELECT * FROM system.trace_log LIMIT 1 \G
Row 1:
──────
event_date: 2019-11-15
event_time: 2019-11-15 15:09:38
revision: 54428
timer_type: Real
thread_number: 48
query_id: acc4d61f-5bd1-4a3e-bc91-2180be37c915
trace: [94222141367858,94222152240175,94222152325351,94222152329944,94222152330796,94222151449980,94222144088167,94222151682763,94222144088167,94222151682763,94222144088167,94222144058283,94222144059248,94222091840750,94222091842302,94222091831228,94222189631488,140509950166747,140509942945935]