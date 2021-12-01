Skip to main content

系统。text_log

包含日志记录条目。 进入该表的日志记录级别可以通过以下方式进行限制 text_log.level 服务器设置。

列:

  • event_date (Date) — Date of the entry.
  • event_time (DateTime) — Time of the entry.
  • microseconds (UInt32) — Microseconds of the entry.
  • thread_name (String) — Name of the thread from which the logging was done.
  • thread_id (UInt64) — OS thread ID.
  • level (Enum8) — Entry level. Possible values:
    • 1'Fatal'.
    • 2'Critical'.
    • 3'Error'.
    • 4'Warning'.
    • 5'Notice'.
    • 6'Information'.
    • 7'Debug'.
    • 8'Trace'.
  • query_id (String) — ID of the query.
  • logger_name (LowCardinality(String)) — Name of the logger (i.e. DDLWorker).
  • message (String) — The message itself.
  • revision (UInt32) — ClickHouse revision.
  • source_file (LowCardinality(String)) — Source file from which the logging was done.
  • source_line (UInt64) — Source line from which the logging was done.