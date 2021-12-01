系统。text_log
包含日志记录条目。 进入该表的日志记录级别可以通过以下方式进行限制
text_log.level 服务器设置。
列:
event_date(Date) — Date of the entry.
event_time(DateTime) — Time of the entry.
microseconds(UInt32) — Microseconds of the entry.
thread_name(String) — Name of the thread from which the logging was done.
thread_id(UInt64) — OS thread ID.
level(
Enum8) — Entry level. Possible values:
1或
'Fatal'.
2或
'Critical'.
3或
'Error'.
4或
'Warning'.
5或
'Notice'.
6或
'Information'.
7或
'Debug'.
8或
'Trace'.
query_id(String) — ID of the query.
logger_name(LowCardinality(String)) — Name of the logger (i.e.
DDLWorker).
message(String) — The message itself.
revision(UInt32) — ClickHouse revision.
source_file(LowCardinality(String)) — Source file from which the logging was done.
source_line(UInt64) — Source line from which the logging was done.