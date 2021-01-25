system.tables
包含服务器知道的每个表的元数据。 分离的表不在
system.tables 显示。
临时表只在创建它们的会话中的
system.tables 中才可见。它们的数据库字段显示为空，并且
is_temporary 标志显示为开启。
此表包含以下列 (列类型显示在括号中):
database(String) — 表所在的数据库名。
name(String) — 表名。
engine(String) — 表引擎名 (不包含参数)。
is_temporary(UInt8) - 指示表是否是临时的标志。
data_path(String) - 表数据在文件系统中的路径。
metadata_path(String) - 表元数据在文件系统中的路径。
metadata_modification_time(DateTime) - 表元数据的最新修改时间。
dependencies_table(Array(String)) - 表依赖关系 (基于当前表的 物化视图 表) 。
create_table_query(String) - 用于创建表的 SQL 语句。
engine_full(String) - 表引擎的参数。
as_select(String) - 视图的
SELECT语句。
partition_key(String) - 表中指定的分区键表达式。
sorting_key(String) - 表中指定的排序键表达式。
primary_key(String) - 表中指定的主键表达式。
sampling_key(String) - 表中指定的采样键表达式。
storage_policy(String) - 存储策略:
total_rows(Nullable(UInt64)) - 总行数，如果无法快速确定表中的确切行数，则行数返回为
NULL(包括底层
Buffer表) 。
total_bytes(Nullable(UInt64)) - 总字节数，如果无法快速确定存储表的确切字节数，则字节数返回为
NULL( 不 包括任何底层存储) 。
- 如果表将数据存在磁盘上，返回实际使用的磁盘空间 (压缩后) 。
- 如果表在内存中存储数据，返回在内存中使用的近似字节数。
lifetime_rows(Nullable(UInt64)) - 服务启动后插入的总行数(只针对
Buffer表) 。
system.tables 表被用于
SHOW TABLES 的查询实现中。
示例
SELECT * FROM system.tables LIMIT 2 FORMAT Vertical;
Row 1:
──────
database: base
name: t1
uuid: 81b1c20a-b7c6-4116-a2ce-7583fb6b6736
engine: MergeTree
is_temporary: 0
data_paths: ['/var/lib/clickhouse/store/81b/81b1c20a-b7c6-4116-a2ce-7583fb6b6736/']
metadata_path: /var/lib/clickhouse/store/461/461cf698-fd0b-406d-8c01-5d8fd5748a91/t1.sql
metadata_modification_time: 2021-01-25 19:14:32
dependencies_database: []
dependencies_table: []
create_table_query: CREATE TABLE base.t1 (`n` UInt64) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY n SETTINGS index_granularity = 8192
engine_full: MergeTree ORDER BY n SETTINGS index_granularity = 8192
as_select: SELECT database AS table_catalog
partition_key:
sorting_key: n
primary_key: n
sampling_key:
storage_policy: default
total_rows: 1
total_bytes: 99
lifetime_rows: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
lifetime_bytes: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
comment:
has_own_data: 0
Row 2:
──────
database: default
name: 53r93yleapyears
uuid: 00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000
engine: MergeTree
is_temporary: 0
data_paths: ['/var/lib/clickhouse/data/default/53r93yleapyears/']
metadata_path: /var/lib/clickhouse/metadata/default/53r93yleapyears.sql
metadata_modification_time: 2020-09-23 09:05:36
dependencies_database: []
dependencies_table: []
create_table_query: CREATE TABLE default.`53r93yleapyears` (`id` Int8, `febdays` Int8) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY id SETTINGS index_granularity = 8192
engine_full: MergeTree ORDER BY id SETTINGS index_granularity = 8192
as_select: SELECT name AS catalog_name
partition_key:
sorting_key: id
primary_key: id
sampling_key:
storage_policy: default
total_rows: 2
total_bytes: 155
lifetime_rows: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
lifetime_bytes: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
comment:
has_own_data: 0