system.tables

Row 1:

──────

database: base

name: t1

uuid: 81b1c20a-b7c6-4116-a2ce-7583fb6b6736

engine: MergeTree

is_temporary: 0

data_paths: ['/var/lib/clickhouse/store/81b/81b1c20a-b7c6-4116-a2ce-7583fb6b6736/']

metadata_path: /var/lib/clickhouse/store/461/461cf698-fd0b-406d-8c01-5d8fd5748a91/t1.sql

metadata_modification_time: 2021-01-25 19:14:32

dependencies_database: []

dependencies_table: []

create_table_query: CREATE TABLE base.t1 (`n` UInt64) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY n SETTINGS index_granularity = 8192

engine_full: MergeTree ORDER BY n SETTINGS index_granularity = 8192

as_select: SELECT database AS table_catalog

partition_key:

sorting_key: n

primary_key: n

sampling_key:

storage_policy: default

total_rows: 1

total_bytes: 99

lifetime_rows: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ

lifetime_bytes: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ

comment:

has_own_data: 0



Row 2:

──────

database: default

name: 53r93yleapyears

uuid: 00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000

engine: MergeTree

is_temporary: 0

data_paths: ['/var/lib/clickhouse/data/default/53r93yleapyears/']

metadata_path: /var/lib/clickhouse/metadata/default/53r93yleapyears.sql

metadata_modification_time: 2020-09-23 09:05:36

dependencies_database: []

dependencies_table: []

create_table_query: CREATE TABLE default.`53r93yleapyears` (`id` Int8, `febdays` Int8) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY id SETTINGS index_granularity = 8192

engine_full: MergeTree ORDER BY id SETTINGS index_granularity = 8192

as_select: SELECT name AS catalog_name

partition_key:

sorting_key: id

primary_key: id

sampling_key:

storage_policy: default

total_rows: 2

total_bytes: 155

lifetime_rows: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ

lifetime_bytes: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ

comment:

has_own_data: 0

