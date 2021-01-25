Skip to main content

system.tables

包含服务器知道的每个表的元数据。 分离的表不在 system.tables 显示。

临时表只在创建它们的会话中的 system.tables 中才可见。它们的数据库字段显示为空，并且 is_temporary 标志显示为开启。

此表包含以下列 (列类型显示在括号中):

  • database (String) — 表所在的数据库名。

  • name (String) — 表名。

  • engine (String) — 表引擎名 (不包含参数)。

  • is_temporary (UInt8) - 指示表是否是临时的标志。

  • data_path (String) - 表数据在文件系统中的路径。

  • metadata_path (String) - 表元数据在文件系统中的路径。

  • metadata_modification_time (DateTime) - 表元数据的最新修改时间。

  • dependencies_database (Array(String)) - 数据库依赖关系。

  • dependencies_table (Array(String)) - 表依赖关系 (基于当前表的 物化视图 表) 。

  • create_table_query (String) - 用于创建表的 SQL 语句。

  • engine_full (String) - 表引擎的参数。

  • as_select (String) - 视图的 SELECT 语句。

  • partition_key (String) - 表中指定的分区键表达式。

  • sorting_key (String) - 表中指定的排序键表达式。

  • primary_key (String) - 表中指定的主键表达式。

  • sampling_key (String) - 表中指定的采样键表达式。

  • storage_policy (String) - 存储策略:

  • total_rows (Nullable(UInt64)) - 总行数，如果无法快速确定表中的确切行数，则行数返回为 NULL (包括底层 Buffer 表) 。

  • total_bytes (Nullable(UInt64)) - 总字节数，如果无法快速确定存储表的确切字节数，则字节数返回为 NULL ( 包括任何底层存储) 。

    • 如果表将数据存在磁盘上，返回实际使用的磁盘空间 (压缩后) 。
    • 如果表在内存中存储数据，返回在内存中使用的近似字节数。

  • lifetime_rows (Nullable(UInt64)) - 服务启动后插入的总行数(只针对 Buffer 表) 。

  • lifetime_bytes (Nullable(UInt64)) - 服务启动后插入的总字节数(只针对 Buffer 表) 。

  • comment (String) - 表的注释。

  • has_own_data (UInt8) — 标志，表示表本身是否在磁盘上存储数据，或者访问其他来源。

system.tables 表被用于 SHOW TABLES 的查询实现中。

示例

SELECT * FROM system.tables LIMIT 2 FORMAT Vertical;
Row 1:
──────
database:                   base
name:                       t1
uuid:                       81b1c20a-b7c6-4116-a2ce-7583fb6b6736
engine:                     MergeTree
is_temporary:               0
data_paths:                 ['/var/lib/clickhouse/store/81b/81b1c20a-b7c6-4116-a2ce-7583fb6b6736/']
metadata_path:              /var/lib/clickhouse/store/461/461cf698-fd0b-406d-8c01-5d8fd5748a91/t1.sql
metadata_modification_time: 2021-01-25 19:14:32
dependencies_database:      []
dependencies_table:         []
create_table_query:         CREATE TABLE base.t1 (`n` UInt64) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY n SETTINGS index_granularity = 8192
engine_full:                MergeTree ORDER BY n SETTINGS index_granularity = 8192
as_select:                  SELECT database AS table_catalog
partition_key:
sorting_key:                n
primary_key:                n
sampling_key:
storage_policy:             default
total_rows:                 1
total_bytes:                99
lifetime_rows:              ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
lifetime_bytes:             ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
comment:
has_own_data:               0

Row 2:
──────
database:                   default
name:                       53r93yleapyears
uuid:                       00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000
engine:                     MergeTree
is_temporary:               0
data_paths:                 ['/var/lib/clickhouse/data/default/53r93yleapyears/']
metadata_path:              /var/lib/clickhouse/metadata/default/53r93yleapyears.sql
metadata_modification_time: 2020-09-23 09:05:36
dependencies_database:      []
dependencies_table:         []
create_table_query:         CREATE TABLE default.`53r93yleapyears` (`id` Int8, `febdays` Int8) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY id SETTINGS index_granularity = 8192
engine_full:                MergeTree ORDER BY id SETTINGS index_granularity = 8192
as_select:                  SELECT name AS catalog_name
partition_key:
sorting_key:                id
primary_key:                id
sampling_key:
storage_policy:             default
total_rows:                 2
total_bytes:                155
lifetime_rows:              ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
lifetime_bytes:             ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
comment:
has_own_data:               0

原文