系统。表_engines

包含服务器支持的表引擎的描述及其功能支持信息。

此表包含以下列（列类型显示在括号中):

  • name (String) — The name of table engine.
  • supports_settings (UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports SETTINGS 条款
  • supports_skipping_indices (UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports 跳过索引.
  • supports_ttl (UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports TTL.
  • supports_sort_order (UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports clauses PARTITION_BY, PRIMARY_KEY, ORDER_BYSAMPLE_BY.
  • supports_replication (UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports 数据复制.
  • supports_duduplication (UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports data deduplication.

示例:

SELECT *
FROM system.table_engines
WHERE name in ('Kafka', 'MergeTree', 'ReplicatedCollapsingMergeTree')
┌─name──────────────────────────┬─supports_settings─┬─supports_skipping_indices─┬─supports_sort_order─┬─supports_ttl─┬─supports_replication─┬─supports_deduplication─┐
│ Kafka                         │                 1 │                         0 │                   0 │            0 │                    0 │                      0 │
│ MergeTree                     │                 1 │                         1 │                   1 │            1 │                    0 │                      0 │
│ ReplicatedCollapsingMergeTree │                 1 │                         1 │                   1 │            1 │                    1 │                      1 │
└───────────────────────────────┴───────────────────┴───────────────────────────┴─────────────────────┴──────────────┴──────────────────────┴────────────────────────┘

另请参阅