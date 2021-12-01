系统。表_engines
包含服务器支持的表引擎的描述及其功能支持信息。
此表包含以下列（列类型显示在括号中):
name(String) — The name of table engine.
supports_settings(UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports
SETTINGS条款
supports_skipping_indices(UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports 跳过索引.
supports_ttl(UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports TTL.
supports_sort_order(UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports clauses
PARTITION_BY,
PRIMARY_KEY,
ORDER_BY和
SAMPLE_BY.
supports_replication(UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports 数据复制.
supports_duduplication(UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports data deduplication.
示例:
SELECT *
FROM system.table_engines
WHERE name in ('Kafka', 'MergeTree', 'ReplicatedCollapsingMergeTree')
┌─name──────────────────────────┬─supports_settings─┬─supports_skipping_indices─┬─supports_sort_order─┬─supports_ttl─┬─supports_replication─┬─supports_deduplication─┐
│ Kafka │ 1 │ 0 │ 0 │ 0 │ 0 │ 0 │
│ MergeTree │ 1 │ 1 │ 1 │ 1 │ 0 │ 0 │
│ ReplicatedCollapsingMergeTree │ 1 │ 1 │ 1 │ 1 │ 1 │ 1 │
└───────────────────────────────┴───────────────────┴───────────────────────────┴─────────────────────┴──────────────┴──────────────────────┴────────────────────────┘
另请参阅