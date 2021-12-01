Skip to main content

system.replicated_fetches

包含当前正在运行的后台提取的信息.

列信息:

  • database (String) — 数据库名称.

  • table (String) — 表名称.

  • elapsed (Float64) — 显示当前正在运行的后台提取开始以来经过的时间(以秒为单位).

  • progress (Float64) — 完成工作的百分比从0到1.

  • result_part_name (String) — 显示当前正在运行的后台提取的结果而形成的部分的名称.

  • result_part_path (String) — 显示当前正在运行的后台提取的结果而形成的部分的绝对路径.

  • partition_id (String) — 分区 ID.

  • total_size_bytes_compressed (UInt64) — 结果部分中压缩数据的总大小(以字节为单位).

  • bytes_read_compressed (UInt64) — 从结果部分读取的压缩字节数.

  • source_replica_path (String) — 源副本的绝对路径.

  • source_replica_hostname (String) — 源副本的主机名称.

  • source_replica_port (UInt16) — 源副本的端口号.

  • interserver_scheme (String) — Name of the interserver scheme.

  • URI (String) — 统一资源标识符.

  • to_detached (UInt8) — 该标志指示是否正在使用 TO DETACHED 表达式执行当前正在运行的后台提取.

  • thread_id (UInt64) — 线程标识符.

示例

SELECT * FROM system.replicated_fetches LIMIT 1 FORMAT Vertical;
Row 1:
──────
database:                    default
table:                       t
elapsed:                     7.243039876
progress:                    0.41832135995612835
result_part_name:            all_0_0_0
result_part_path:            /var/lib/clickhouse/store/700/70080a04-b2de-4adf-9fa5-9ea210e81766/all_0_0_0/
partition_id:                all
total_size_bytes_compressed: 1052783726
bytes_read_compressed:       440401920
source_replica_path:         /clickhouse/test/t/replicas/1
source_replica_hostname:     node1
source_replica_port:         9009
interserver_scheme:          http
URI:                         http://node1:9009/?endpoint=DataPartsExchange%3A%2Fclickhouse%2Ftest%2Ft%2Freplicas%2F1&part=all_0_0_0&client_protocol_version=4&compress=false
to_detached:                 0
thread_id:                   54

另请参阅

原始文章