system.replicated_fetches
包含当前正在运行的后台提取的信息.
列信息:
database(String) — 数据库名称.
table(String) — 表名称.
elapsed(Float64) — 显示当前正在运行的后台提取开始以来经过的时间(以秒为单位).
progress(Float64) — 完成工作的百分比从0到1.
result_part_name(String) — 显示当前正在运行的后台提取的结果而形成的部分的名称.
result_part_path(String) — 显示当前正在运行的后台提取的结果而形成的部分的绝对路径.
partition_id(String) — 分区 ID.
total_size_bytes_compressed(UInt64) — 结果部分中压缩数据的总大小(以字节为单位).
bytes_read_compressed(UInt64) — 从结果部分读取的压缩字节数.
source_replica_path(String) — 源副本的绝对路径.
source_replica_hostname(String) — 源副本的主机名称.
source_replica_port(UInt16) — 源副本的端口号.
interserver_scheme(String) — Name of the interserver scheme.
URI(String) — 统一资源标识符.
to_detached(UInt8) — 该标志指示是否正在使用
TO DETACHED表达式执行当前正在运行的后台提取.
thread_id(UInt64) — 线程标识符.
示例
SELECT * FROM system.replicated_fetches LIMIT 1 FORMAT Vertical;
Row 1:
──────
database: default
table: t
elapsed: 7.243039876
progress: 0.41832135995612835
result_part_name: all_0_0_0
result_part_path: /var/lib/clickhouse/store/700/70080a04-b2de-4adf-9fa5-9ea210e81766/all_0_0_0/
partition_id: all
total_size_bytes_compressed: 1052783726
bytes_read_compressed: 440401920
source_replica_path: /clickhouse/test/t/replicas/1
source_replica_hostname: node1
source_replica_port: 9009
interserver_scheme: http
URI: http://node1:9009/?endpoint=DataPartsExchange%3A%2Fclickhouse%2Ftest%2Ft%2Freplicas%2F1&part=all_0_0_0&client_protocol_version=4&compress=false
to_detached: 0
thread_id: 54
另请参阅