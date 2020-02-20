系统。副本
包含驻留在本地服务器上的复制表的信息和状态。 此表可用于监视。 该表对于每个已复制的*表都包含一行。
示例:
SELECT *
FROM system.replicas
WHERE table = 'visits'
FORMAT Vertical
Row 1:
──────
database: merge
table: visits
engine: ReplicatedCollapsingMergeTree
is_leader: 1
can_become_leader: 1
is_readonly: 0
is_session_expired: 0
future_parts: 1
parts_to_check: 0
zookeeper_path: /clickhouse/tables/01-06/visits
replica_name: example01-06-1.yandex.ru
replica_path: /clickhouse/tables/01-06/visits/replicas/example01-06-1.yandex.ru
columns_version: 9
queue_size: 1
inserts_in_queue: 0
merges_in_queue: 1
part_mutations_in_queue: 0
queue_oldest_time: 2020-02-20 08:34:30
inserts_oldest_time: 1970-01-01 00:00:00
merges_oldest_time: 2020-02-20 08:34:30
part_mutations_oldest_time: 1970-01-01 00:00:00
oldest_part_to_get:
oldest_part_to_merge_to: 20200220_20284_20840_7
oldest_part_to_mutate_to:
log_max_index: 596273
log_pointer: 596274
last_queue_update: 2020-02-20 08:34:32
absolute_delay: 0
total_replicas: 2
active_replicas: 2
列:
database(
String)-数据库名称
table(
String)-表名
engine(
String)-表引擎名称
is_leader(
UInt8)-副本是否是领导者。 一次只有一个副本可以成为领导者。 领导者负责选择要执行的后台合并。 请注意，可以对任何可用且在ZK中具有会话的副本执行写操作，而不管该副本是否为leader。
can_become_leader(
UInt8)-副本是否可以当选为领导者。
is_readonly(
UInt8)-副本是否处于只读模式。 如果配置没有ZooKeeper的部分，如果在ZooKeeper中重新初始化会话时发生未知错误，以及在ZooKeeper中重新初始化会话时发生未知错误，则此模式将打开。
is_session_expired(
UInt8)-与ZooKeeper的会话已经过期。 基本上一样
is_readonly.
future_parts(
UInt32)-由于尚未完成的插入或合并而显示的数据部分的数量。
parts_to_check(
UInt32)-队列中用于验证的数据部分的数量。 如果怀疑零件可能已损坏，则将其放入验证队列。
zookeeper_path(
String)-在ZooKeeper中的表数据路径。
replica_name(
String)-在动物园管理员副本名称. 同一表的不同副本具有不同的名称。
replica_path(
String)-在ZooKeeper中的副本数据的路径。 与连接相同 ‘zookeeper_path/replicas/replica_path’.
columns_version(
Int32)-表结构的版本号。 指示执行ALTER的次数。 如果副本有不同的版本，这意味着一些副本还没有做出所有的改变。
queue_size(
UInt32)-等待执行的操作的队列大小。 操作包括插入数据块、合并和某些其他操作。 它通常与
future_parts.
inserts_in_queue(
UInt32)-需要插入数据块的数量。 插入通常复制得相当快。 如果这个数字很大，这意味着有什么不对劲。
merges_in_queue(
UInt32)-等待进行合并的数量。 有时合并时间很长，因此此值可能长时间大于零。
part_mutations_in_queue(
UInt32）-等待进行的突变的数量。
queue_oldest_time(
DateTime)-如果
queue_size大于0，显示何时将最旧的操作添加到队列中。
inserts_oldest_time(
DateTime）-看
queue_oldest_time
merges_oldest_time(
DateTime）-看
queue_oldest_time
part_mutations_oldest_time(
DateTime）-看
queue_oldest_time
接下来的4列只有在有ZK活动会话的情况下才具有非零值。
log_max_index(
UInt64)-一般活动日志中的最大条目数。
log_pointer(
UInt64)-副本复制到其执行队列的常规活动日志中的最大条目数加一。 如果
log_pointer比
log_max_index，有点不对劲。
last_queue_update(
DateTime)-上次更新队列时。
absolute_delay(
UInt64）-当前副本有多大滞后秒。
total_replicas(
UInt8)-此表的已知副本总数。
active_replicas(
UInt8)-在ZooKeeper中具有会话的此表的副本的数量（即正常运行的副本的数量）。
如果您请求所有列，表可能会工作得有点慢，因为每行都会从ZooKeeper进行几次读取。 如果您没有请求最后4列（log_max_index，log_pointer，total_replicas，active_replicas），表工作得很快。
例如，您可以检查一切是否正常工作，如下所示:
SELECT
database,
table,
is_leader,
is_readonly,
is_session_expired,
future_parts,
parts_to_check,
columns_version,
queue_size,
inserts_in_queue,
merges_in_queue,
log_max_index,
log_pointer,
total_replicas,
active_replicas
FROM system.replicas
WHERE
is_readonly
OR is_session_expired
OR future_parts > 20
OR parts_to_check > 10
OR queue_size > 20
OR inserts_in_queue > 10
OR log_max_index - log_pointer > 10
OR total_replicas < 2
OR active_replicas < total_replicas
如果这个查询没有返回任何东西，这意味着一切都很好。