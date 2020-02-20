SELECT

database ,

table ,

is_leader ,

is_readonly ,

is_session_expired ,

future_parts ,

parts_to_check ,

columns_version ,

queue_size ,

inserts_in_queue ,

merges_in_queue ,

log_max_index ,

log_pointer ,

total_replicas ,

active_replicas

FROM system . replicas

WHERE

is_readonly

OR is_session_expired

OR future_parts > 20

OR parts_to_check > 10

OR queue_size > 20

OR inserts_in_queue > 10

OR log_max_index - log_pointer > 10

OR total_replicas < 2

OR active_replicas < total_replicas

