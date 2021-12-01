system.quota_usage
当前用户的配额使用情况: 使用了多少, 还剩多少.
列信息:
quota_name(String) — 配额名称.
quota_key(String) — 配额数值. 比如, if keys = [
ip address],
quota_key可能有一个值 ‘192.168.1.1’.
start_time(Nullable(DateTime)) — 计算资源消耗的开始时间.
end_time(Nullable(DateTime)) — 计算资源消耗的结束时间.
duration(Nullable(UInt64)) — 计算资源消耗的时间间隔长度, 单位为秒.
queries(Nullable(UInt64)) — 在此间隔内的请求总数.
query_selects(Nullable(UInt64)) — 在此间隔内查询请求的总数.
query_inserts(Nullable(UInt64)) — 在此间隔内插入请求的总数.
max_queries(Nullable(UInt64)) — 最大请求数.
errors(Nullable(UInt64)) — 抛出异常的查询数.
max_errors(Nullable(UInt64)) — 最大错误数.
result_rows(Nullable(UInt64)) — 结果给出的总行数.
max_result_rows(Nullable(UInt64)) — 最大结果行数.
result_bytes(Nullable(UInt64)) — 用于存储查询结果的RAM容量(以字节为单位).
max_result_bytes(Nullable(UInt64)) — 用于存储查询结果的最大RAM容量，以字节为单位.
read_rows(Nullable(UInt64)) — The total number of source rows read from tables for running the query on all remote servers.
max_read_rows(Nullable(UInt64)) — 参与查询的所有表和表函数中读取的最大行数.
read_bytes(Nullable(UInt64)) — 参与查询的所有表和表函数中读取的总字节数.
max_read_bytes(Nullable(UInt64)) — 所有表和表函数中读取的最大字节数.
execution_time(Nullable(Float64)) — 总查询执行时间, 以秒为单位(挂墙时间).
max_execution_time(Nullable(Float64)) — 查询最大执行时间.