system.quota_usage

当前用户的配额使用情况: 使用了多少, 还剩多少.

列信息:

  • quota_name (String) — 配额名称.
  • quota_key(String) — 配额数值. 比如, if keys = [ip address], quota_key 可能有一个值 ‘192.168.1.1’.
  • start_time(Nullable(DateTime)) — 计算资源消耗的开始时间.
  • end_time(Nullable(DateTime)) — 计算资源消耗的结束时间.
  • duration (Nullable(UInt64)) — 计算资源消耗的时间间隔长度, 单位为秒.
  • queries (Nullable(UInt64)) — 在此间隔内的请求总数.
  • query_selects (Nullable(UInt64)) — 在此间隔内查询请求的总数.
  • query_inserts (Nullable(UInt64)) — 在此间隔内插入请求的总数.
  • max_queries (Nullable(UInt64)) — 最大请求数.
  • errors (Nullable(UInt64)) — 抛出异常的查询数.
  • max_errors (Nullable(UInt64)) — 最大错误数.
  • result_rows (Nullable(UInt64)) — 结果给出的总行数.
  • max_result_rows (Nullable(UInt64)) — 最大结果行数.
  • result_bytes (Nullable(UInt64)) — 用于存储查询结果的RAM容量(以字节为单位).
  • max_result_bytes (Nullable(UInt64)) — 用于存储查询结果的最大RAM容量，以字节为单位.
  • read_rows (Nullable(UInt64)) — The total number of source rows read from tables for running the query on all remote servers.
  • max_read_rows (Nullable(UInt64)) — 参与查询的所有表和表函数中读取的最大行数.
  • read_bytes (Nullable(UInt64)) — 参与查询的所有表和表函数中读取的总字节数.
  • max_read_bytes (Nullable(UInt64)) — 所有表和表函数中读取的最大字节数.
  • execution_time (Nullable(Float64)) — 总查询执行时间, 以秒为单位(挂墙时间).
  • max_execution_time (Nullable(Float64)) — 查询最大执行时间.

