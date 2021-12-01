系统。流程
该系统表用于实现
SHOW PROCESSLIST 查询。
列:
user(String) – The user who made the query. Keep in mind that for distributed processing, queries are sent to remote servers under the
default用户。 该字段包含特定查询的用户名，而不是此查询启动的查询的用户名。
address(String) – The IP address the request was made from. The same for distributed processing. To track where a distributed query was originally made from, look at
system.processes查询请求者服务器上。
elapsed(Float64) – The time in seconds since request execution started.
rows_read(UInt64) – The number of rows read from the table. For distributed processing, on the requestor server, this is the total for all remote servers.
bytes_read(UInt64) – The number of uncompressed bytes read from the table. For distributed processing, on the requestor server, this is the total for all remote servers.
total_rows_approx(UInt64) – The approximation of the total number of rows that should be read. For distributed processing, on the requestor server, this is the total for all remote servers. It can be updated during request processing, when new sources to process become known.
memory_usage(UInt64) – Amount of RAM the request uses. It might not include some types of dedicated memory. See the max_memory_usage 设置。
query(String) – The query text. For
INSERT，它不包括要插入的数据。
query_id(String) – Query ID, if defined.