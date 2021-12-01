system.metrics
此系统表包含可以即时计算或具有当前值的指标。例如，同时处理的查询数量或当前的复制延迟。这个表始终是最新的。
列:
对于支持的指标列表，您可以查看 src/Common/CurrentMetrics.cpp ClickHouse 的源文件。
示例
SELECT * FROM system.metrics LIMIT 10
┌─metric───────────────────────────────┬─value─┬─description────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ Query │ 1 │ Number of executing queries │
│ Merge │ 0 │ Number of executing background merges │
│ PartMutation │ 0 │ Number of mutations (ALTER DELETE/UPDATE) │
│ ReplicatedFetch │ 0 │ Number of data parts being fetched from replicas │
│ ReplicatedSend │ 0 │ Number of data parts being sent to replicas │
│ ReplicatedChecks │ 0 │ Number of data parts checking for consistency │
│ BackgroundMergesAndMutationsPoolTask │ 0 │ Number of active merges and mutations in an associated background pool │
│ BackgroundFetchesPoolTask │ 0 │ Number of active fetches in an associated background pool │
│ BackgroundCommonPoolTask │ 0 │ Number of active tasks in an associated background pool │
│ BackgroundMovePoolTask │ 0 │ Number of active tasks in BackgroundProcessingPool for moves │
└──────────────────────────────────────┴───────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
另请参阅
- system.asynchronous_metrics — 包含周期性的计算指标。
- system.events — 包含发生的一些事件。
- system.metric_log — 包含
system.metrics表和
system.events表的历史指标值。
- 监控 — ClickHouse 监控的基本概念。