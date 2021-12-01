system.metrics

┌─metric───────────────────────────────┬─value─┬─description────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐



│ Query │ 1 │ Number of executing queries │



│ Merge │ 0 │ Number of executing background merges │



│ PartMutation │ 0 │ Number of mutations (ALTER DELETE/UPDATE) │



│ ReplicatedFetch │ 0 │ Number of data parts being fetched from replicas │



│ ReplicatedSend │ 0 │ Number of data parts being sent to replicas │



│ ReplicatedChecks │ 0 │ Number of data parts checking for consistency │



│ BackgroundMergesAndMutationsPoolTask │ 0 │ Number of active merges and mutations in an associated background pool │



│ BackgroundFetchesPoolTask │ 0 │ Number of active fetches in an associated background pool │



│ BackgroundCommonPoolTask │ 0 │ Number of active tasks in an associated background pool │



│ BackgroundMovePoolTask │ 0 │ Number of active tasks in BackgroundProcessingPool for moves │

