system.metrics

此系统表包含可以即时计算或具有当前值的指标。例如，同时处理的查询数量或当前的复制延迟。这个表始终是最新的。

列:

对于支持的指标列表，您可以查看 src/Common/CurrentMetrics.cpp ClickHouse 的源文件。

示例

SELECT * FROM system.metrics LIMIT 10
┌─metric───────────────────────────────┬─value─┬─description────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ Query                                │     1 │ Number of executing queries                                            │
│ Merge                                │     0 │ Number of executing background merges                                  │
│ PartMutation                         │     0 │ Number of mutations (ALTER DELETE/UPDATE)                              │
│ ReplicatedFetch                      │     0 │ Number of data parts being fetched from replicas                       │
│ ReplicatedSend                       │     0 │ Number of data parts being sent to replicas                            │
│ ReplicatedChecks                     │     0 │ Number of data parts checking for consistency                          │
│ BackgroundMergesAndMutationsPoolTask │     0 │ Number of active merges and mutations in an associated background pool │
│ BackgroundFetchesPoolTask            │     0 │ Number of active fetches in an associated background pool              │
│ BackgroundCommonPoolTask             │     0 │ Number of active tasks in an associated background pool                │
│ BackgroundMovePoolTask               │     0 │ Number of active tasks in BackgroundProcessingPool for moves           │
└──────────────────────────────────────┴───────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

