系统。合并
包含有关MergeTree系列中表当前正在进行的合并和部件突变的信息。
列:
database(String) — The name of the database the table is in.
table(String) — Table name.
elapsed(Float64) — The time elapsed (in seconds) since the merge started.
progress(Float64) — The percentage of completed work from 0 to 1.
num_parts(UInt64) — The number of pieces to be merged.
result_part_name(String) — The name of the part that will be formed as the result of merging.
is_mutation(UInt8)-1如果这个过程是一个部分突变.
total_size_bytes_compressed(UInt64) — The total size of the compressed data in the merged chunks.
total_size_marks(UInt64) — The total number of marks in the merged parts.
bytes_read_uncompressed(UInt64) — Number of bytes read, uncompressed.
rows_read(UInt64) — Number of rows read.
bytes_written_uncompressed(UInt64) — Number of bytes written, uncompressed.
rows_written(UInt64) — Number of rows written.