Skip to main content

系统。合并

包含有关MergeTree系列中表当前正在进行的合并和部件突变的信息。

列:

  • database (String) — The name of the database the table is in.
  • table (String) — Table name.
  • elapsed (Float64) — The time elapsed (in seconds) since the merge started.
  • progress (Float64) — The percentage of completed work from 0 to 1.
  • num_parts (UInt64) — The number of pieces to be merged.
  • result_part_name (String) — The name of the part that will be formed as the result of merging.
  • is_mutation (UInt8)-1如果这个过程是一个部分突变.
  • total_size_bytes_compressed (UInt64) — The total size of the compressed data in the merged chunks.
  • total_size_marks (UInt64) — The total number of marks in the merged parts.
  • bytes_read_uncompressed (UInt64) — Number of bytes read, uncompressed.
  • rows_read (UInt64) — Number of rows read.
  • bytes_written_uncompressed (UInt64) — Number of bytes written, uncompressed.
  • rows_written (UInt64) — Number of rows written.