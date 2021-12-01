system.merge_tree_settings

Row 1:



──────



name: index_granularity



value: 8192



changed: 0



description: How many rows correspond to one primary key value.



type: SettingUInt64







Row 2:



──────



name: min_bytes_for_wide_part



value: 0



changed: 0



description: Minimal uncompressed size in bytes to create part in wide format instead of compact



type: SettingUInt64







Row 3:



──────



name: min_rows_for_wide_part



value: 0



changed: 0



description: Minimal number of rows to create part in wide format instead of compact



type: SettingUInt64







Row 4:



──────



name: merge_max_block_size



value: 8192



changed: 0



description: How many rows in blocks should be formed for merge operations.



type: SettingUInt64





