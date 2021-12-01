Skip to main content

system.merge_tree_settings

包含 MergeTree 表的设置 (Setting) 信息。

列:

  • name (String) — 设置名称。
  • value (String) — 设置的值。
  • description (String) — 设置描述。
  • type (String) — 设置类型 (执行特定的字符串值)。
  • changed (UInt8) — 该设置是否在配置中明确定义或是明确改变。

示例

:) SELECT * FROM system.merge_tree_settings LIMIT 4 FORMAT Vertical;
Row 1:
──────
name:        index_granularity
value:       8192
changed:     0
description: How many rows correspond to one primary key value.
type:        SettingUInt64

Row 2:
──────
name:        min_bytes_for_wide_part
value:       0
changed:     0
description: Minimal uncompressed size in bytes to create part in wide format instead of compact
type:        SettingUInt64

Row 3:
──────
name:        min_rows_for_wide_part
value:       0
changed:     0
description: Minimal number of rows to create part in wide format instead of compact
type:        SettingUInt64

Row 4:
──────
name:        merge_max_block_size
value:       8192
changed:     0
description: How many rows in blocks should be formed for merge operations.
type:        SettingUInt64

4 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.001 sec.

