system.licenses {#system-tables_system.licenses}
包含位于 ClickHouse 源的 contrib 目录中的第三方库的许可证.
列信息:
library_name(String) — 库的名称, 它是与之连接的许可证.
license_type(String) — 许可类型-例如Apache, MIT.
license_path(String) — 带有许可文本的文件的路径.
license_text(String) — 许可协议文本.
示例
SELECT library_name, license_type, license_path FROM system.licenses LIMIT 15
┌─library_name───────┬─license_type─┬─license_path────────────────────────┐
│ FastMemcpy │ MIT │ /contrib/FastMemcpy/LICENSE │
│ arrow │ Apache │ /contrib/arrow/LICENSE.txt │
│ avro │ Apache │ /contrib/avro/LICENSE.txt │
│ aws-c-common │ Apache │ /contrib/aws-c-common/LICENSE │
│ aws-c-event-stream │ Apache │ /contrib/aws-c-event-stream/LICENSE │
│ aws-checksums │ Apache │ /contrib/aws-checksums/LICENSE │
│ aws │ Apache │ /contrib/aws/LICENSE.txt │
│ base64 │ BSD 2-clause │ /contrib/base64/LICENSE │
│ boost │ Boost │ /contrib/boost/LICENSE_1_0.txt │
│ brotli │ MIT │ /contrib/brotli/LICENSE │
│ capnproto │ MIT │ /contrib/capnproto/LICENSE │
│ cassandra │ Apache │ /contrib/cassandra/LICENSE.txt │
│ cctz │ Apache │ /contrib/cctz/LICENSE.txt │
│ cityhash102 │ MIT │ /contrib/cityhash102/COPYING │
│ cppkafka │ BSD 2-clause │ /contrib/cppkafka/LICENSE │
└────────────────────┴──────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────┘