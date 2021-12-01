Skip to main content

system.functions

包含有关常规函数和聚合函数的信息。

列:

  • name(String) – The name of the function.
  • is_aggregate(UInt8) — Whether the function is aggregate.

举例

 SELECT * FROM system.functions LIMIT 10;
┌─name─────────────────────┬─is_aggregate─┬─case_insensitive─┬─alias_to─┐
│ sumburConsistentHash     │            0 │                0 │          │
│ kostikConsistentHash     │            0 │                0 │          │
│ demangle                 │            0 │                0 │          │
│ addressToLine            │            0 │                0 │          │
│ JSONExtractRaw           │            0 │                0 │          │
│ JSONExtractKeysAndValues │            0 │                0 │          │
│ JSONExtract              │            0 │                0 │          │
│ JSONExtractString        │            0 │                0 │          │
│ JSONExtractFloat         │            0 │                0 │          │
│ JSONExtractInt           │            0 │                0 │          │
└──────────────────────────┴──────────────┴──────────────────┴──────────┘

10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.002 sec.