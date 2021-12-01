system.functions
包含有关常规函数和聚合函数的信息。
列:
name(
String) – The name of the function.
is_aggregate(
UInt8) — Whether the function is aggregate.
举例
SELECT * FROM system.functions LIMIT 10;
┌─name─────────────────────┬─is_aggregate─┬─case_insensitive─┬─alias_to─┐
│ sumburConsistentHash │ 0 │ 0 │ │
│ kostikConsistentHash │ 0 │ 0 │ │
│ demangle │ 0 │ 0 │ │
│ addressToLine │ 0 │ 0 │ │
│ JSONExtractRaw │ 0 │ 0 │ │
│ JSONExtractKeysAndValues │ 0 │ 0 │ │
│ JSONExtract │ 0 │ 0 │ │
│ JSONExtractString │ 0 │ 0 │ │
│ JSONExtractFloat │ 0 │ 0 │ │
│ JSONExtractInt │ 0 │ 0 │ │
└──────────────────────────┴──────────────┴──────────────────┴──────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.002 sec.