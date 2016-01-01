system.filesystem_cache_settings
描述
包含所有文件系统缓存设置的相关信息
列
cache_name(String) — 缓存名称
path(String) — 缓存目录路径
max_size(UInt64) — 缓存最大大小
max_elements(UInt64) — 缓存元素的最大数量，例如 File 段 (限制文件系统上的文件数量)
max_file_segment_size(UInt64) — 单个 File 段的最大大小
boundary_alignment(UInt64) — File 段对齐方式
cache_on_write_operations(UInt8) — 启用写穿缓存 (在 INSERT 和 MERGE 时写入缓存)
cache_policy(String) — 缓存淘汰策略
slru_size_ratio(Float64) — SLRU 缓存策略中，受保护元素与试用元素的大小比例
background_download_threads(UInt64) — 后台下载线程数。值为 0 时禁用后台下载
background_download_queue_size_limit(UInt64) — 后台下载队列大小。值为 0 时禁用后台下载
background_download_max_file_segment_size(UInt64) — 可通过后台下载下载的最大大小
load_metadata_threads(UInt64) — 服务器启动时用于加载缓存元数据的最大线程数
load_metadata_asynchronously(UInt8) — 启用在服务器启动时异步加载元数据
keep_free_space_size_ratio(Float64) — 缓存在后台尝试维持的空闲空间比例
keep_free_space_elements_ratio(Float64) — 缓存在后台尝试维持的空闲元素比例
keep_free_space_remove_batch(UInt64) — 用于维持空闲空间/元素比例的后台线程每次删除缓存元素的批次大小
enable_filesystem_query_cache_limit(UInt8) — 启用对单个查询可写入缓存的最大大小的限制
cache_hits_threshold(UInt64) — 已弃用设置
enable_bypass_cache_with_threshold(UInt8) — 未在文档中说明。不建议使用
bypass_cache_threshold(UInt64) — 未在文档中说明。不建议使用
write_cache_per_user_id_directory(UInt8) — ClickHouse Cloud 内部设置
allow_dynamic_cache_resize(UInt8) — 允许动态调整文件系统缓存大小
max_size_ratio_to_total_space(Float64) —
max_size与磁盘总空间的比例
skip_cache_on_disk_failure(UInt8) — 如果为 true，则在发生磁盘 IO 错误时静默跳过文件系统缓存操作。如果为 false (默认) ，则磁盘 IO 错误会作为启动失败向上传播。
use_split_cache(UInt8) — 使用 system/data 分离的文件方式。
split_cache_ratio(Float64) — 在 split_cache 中，system 分段占缓存总大小的比例。
overcommit_eviction_evict_step(UInt64) — overcommit 淘汰策略的淘汰步长 (以字节为单位) 。用于 keep_free_space_*_ratio 设置
check_cache_probability(Float64) — 仅适用于调试或 sanitizer 构建。通过遍历整个缓存并检查每个缓存元素的状态来验证缓存的正确性
is_initialized(UInt8) — 指示缓存是否已成功初始化
current_size(UInt64) — 当前缓存大小
current_elements_num(UInt64) — 当前缓存元素 (File 段) 数量