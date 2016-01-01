system.dead_letter_queue

Contains information about messages received via a streaming engine and parsed with errors. Currently implemented for Kafka and RabbitMQ.

Logging is enabled by specifying dead_letter_queue for the engine specific handle_error_mode setting.

The flushing period of data is set in flush_interval_milliseconds parameter of the dead_letter_queue server settings section. To force flushing, use the SYSTEM FLUSH LOGS query.

ClickHouse does not delete data from the table automatically. See Introduction for more details.

Columns:

table_engine (Enum8) - Stream type. Possible values: Kafka and RabbitMQ .

Example

Query:

Result:

See Also