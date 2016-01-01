system.data_skipping_index_types
Description
Contains the list of data skipping index types supported by the server, along with embedded documentation for each type. A data skipping index type is specified in the
TYPE of an
INDEX declaration in a
CREATE TABLE query and lets ClickHouse skip granules that cannot match a query's condition.
Note that this table lists the available index types, whereas
system.data_skipping_indices lists the index instances defined on existing tables.
Columns
name(String) — The name of the data skipping index type, as specified in the TYPE of an INDEX declaration.
description(String) — A high-level description of what the data skipping index type does.
syntax(String) — How the index is declared in an INDEX clause of a CREATE TABLE query.
examples(String) — Usage examples.
introduced_in(String) — The ClickHouse version in which the index type was first introduced, in the form major.minor.
related(Array(String)) — The names of related data skipping index types.
Example
See also
- Data skipping indices — Information about data skipping indexes.
system.data_skipping_indices— The index instances defined on existing tables.