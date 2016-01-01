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system.data_skipping_index_types

Description

Contains the list of data skipping index types supported by the server, along with embedded documentation for each type. A data skipping index type is specified in the TYPE of an INDEX declaration in a CREATE TABLE query and lets ClickHouse skip granules that cannot match a query's condition.

Note that this table lists the available index types, whereas system.data_skipping_indices lists the index instances defined on existing tables.

Columns

  • name (String) — The name of the data skipping index type, as specified in the TYPE of an INDEX declaration.
  • description (String) — A high-level description of what the data skipping index type does.
  • syntax (String) — How the index is declared in an INDEX clause of a CREATE TABLE query.
  • examples (String) — Usage examples.
  • introduced_in (String) — The ClickHouse version in which the index type was first introduced, in the form major.minor.
  • related (Array(String)) — The names of related data skipping index types.

Example

SELECT name, syntax
FROM system.data_skipping_index_types
WHERE name IN ('minmax', 'set')
ORDER BY name

┌─name───┬─syntax───────────────────────────────────────┐
│ minmax │ INDEX name expr TYPE minmax GRANULARITY n     │
│ set    │ INDEX name expr TYPE set(max_rows) GRANULARITY n │
└────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────┘

See also