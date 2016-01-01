system.data_skipping_index_types

Contains the list of data skipping index types supported by the server, along with embedded documentation for each type. A data skipping index type is specified in the TYPE of an INDEX declaration in a CREATE TABLE query and lets ClickHouse skip granules that cannot match a query's condition.

Note that this table lists the available index types, whereas system.data_skipping_indices lists the index instances defined on existing tables.

name (String) — The name of the data skipping index type, as specified in the TYPE of an INDEX declaration.

(String) — The name of the data skipping index type, as specified in the TYPE of an INDEX declaration. description (String) — A high-level description of what the data skipping index type does.

(String) — A high-level description of what the data skipping index type does. syntax (String) — How the index is declared in an INDEX clause of a CREATE TABLE query.

(String) — How the index is declared in an INDEX clause of a CREATE TABLE query. examples (String) — Usage examples.

(String) — Usage examples. introduced_in (String) — The ClickHouse version in which the index type was first introduced, in the form major.minor.

(String) — The ClickHouse version in which the index type was first introduced, in the form major.minor. related (Array(String)) — The names of related data skipping index types.

SELECT name, syntax FROM system.data_skipping_index_types WHERE name IN ('minmax', 'set') ORDER BY name

┌─name───┬─syntax───────────────────────────────────────┐ │ minmax │ INDEX name expr TYPE minmax GRANULARITY n │ │ set │ INDEX name expr TYPE set(max_rows) GRANULARITY n │ └────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────┘