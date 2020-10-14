system.crash_log
包含有关致命错误堆栈跟踪的信息.该表默认不存在于数据库中, 仅在发生致命错误时才创建.
列信息:
event_date(Datetime) — 事件日期.
event_time(Datetime) — 事件时间.
timestamp_ns(UInt64) — 以纳秒为单位的事件时间戳.
signal(Int32) — 信号编号.
thread_id(UInt64) — 线程ID.
query_id(String) — 查询ID.
trace(Array(UInt64)) — 崩溃时的堆栈跟踪.每个元素都是 ClickHouse 服务器进程内的一个虚拟内存地址.
trace_full(Array(String)) — 崩溃时的堆栈跟踪.每个元素在 ClickHouse 服务器进程中包含一个被调用的方法.
version(String) — ClickHouse 服务器版本.
revision(UInt32) — ClickHouse 服务器订正版本.
build_id(String) — 编译器生成的 BuildID.
案例
查询:
SELECT * FROM system.crash_log ORDER BY event_time DESC LIMIT 1;
结果 (部分):
Row 1:
──────
event_date: 2020-10-14
event_time: 2020-10-14 15:47:40
timestamp_ns: 1602679660271312710
signal: 11
thread_id: 23624
query_id: 428aab7c-8f5c-44e9-9607-d16b44467e69
trace: [188531193,...]
trace_full: ['3. DB::(anonymous namespace)::FunctionFormatReadableTimeDelta::executeImpl(std::__1::vector<DB::ColumnWithTypeAndName, std::__1::allocator<DB::ColumnWithTypeAndName> >&, std::__1::vector<unsigned long, std::__1::allocator<unsigned long> > const&, unsigned long, unsigned long) const @ 0xb3cc1f9 in /home/username/work/ClickHouse/build/programs/clickhouse',...]
version: ClickHouse 20.11.1.1
revision: 54442
build_id:
另请参阅
- trace_log 系统表