Skip to main content

system.crash_log

包含有关致命错误堆栈跟踪的信息.该表默认不存在于数据库中, 仅在发生致命错误时才创建.

列信息:

  • event_date (Datetime) — 事件日期.
  • event_time (Datetime) — 事件时间.
  • timestamp_ns (UInt64) — 以纳秒为单位的事件时间戳.
  • signal (Int32) — 信号编号.
  • thread_id (UInt64) — 线程ID.
  • query_id (String) — 查询ID.
  • trace (Array(UInt64)) — 崩溃时的堆栈跟踪.每个元素都是 ClickHouse 服务器进程内的一个虚拟内存地址.
  • trace_full (Array(String)) — 崩溃时的堆栈跟踪.每个元素在 ClickHouse 服务器进程中包含一个被调用的方法.
  • version (String) — ClickHouse 服务器版本.
  • revision (UInt32) — ClickHouse 服务器订正版本.
  • build_id (String) — 编译器生成的 BuildID.

案例

查询:

SELECT * FROM system.crash_log ORDER BY event_time DESC LIMIT 1;

结果 (部分):

Row 1:
──────
event_date:   2020-10-14
event_time:   2020-10-14 15:47:40
timestamp_ns: 1602679660271312710
signal:       11
thread_id:    23624
query_id:     428aab7c-8f5c-44e9-9607-d16b44467e69
trace:        [188531193,...]
trace_full:   ['3. DB::(anonymous namespace)::FunctionFormatReadableTimeDelta::executeImpl(std::__1::vector<DB::ColumnWithTypeAndName, std::__1::allocator<DB::ColumnWithTypeAndName> >&, std::__1::vector<unsigned long, std::__1::allocator<unsigned long> > const&, unsigned long, unsigned long) const @ 0xb3cc1f9 in /home/username/work/ClickHouse/build/programs/clickhouse',...]
version:      ClickHouse 20.11.1.1
revision:     54442
build_id:

另请参阅

原始文章