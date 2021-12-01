Skip to main content

system.columns

此系统表包含所有表中列的信息。

你可以使用这个表来获得类似于 DESCRIBE TABLE 查询的信息，但是可以同时获得多个表的信息。

临时表中的列只在创建它们的会话中的 system.columns 中才可见，并且它们的 database 字段显示为空。

system.columns 表包含以下列 (括号中显示的是列类型):

  • database (String) — 数据库名称。
  • table (String) — 表名。
  • name (String) — 列名。
  • type (String) — 列类型。
  • position (UInt64) — 列在表中的顺序位置，从1开始。
  • default_kind (String) — 默认值的表达式类型(DEFAULT, MATERIALIZED, ALIAS) ，如果没有定义，则为空字符串。
  • default_expression (String) — 默认值的表达式，如果未定义则为空字符串。
  • data_compressed_bytes (UInt64) — 压缩数据的大小，以字节为单位。
  • data_uncompressed_bytes (UInt64) — 解压后的数据的大小，以字节为单位。
  • marks_bytes (UInt64) — 标记的大小，以字节为单位。
  • comment (String) — 列注释，如果没有定义，则为空字符串。
  • is_in_partition_key (UInt8) — 列是否在分区表达式中的标志。
  • is_in_sorting_key (UInt8) — 列是否在排序键表达式中的标志。
  • is_in_primary_key (UInt8) — 列是否在主键表达式中的标志。
  • is_in_sampling_key (UInt8) — 列是否在采样键表达式中的标志。
  • compression_codec (String) — 压缩编码的名称。
  • character_octet_length (Nullable(UInt64)) — 二进制数据、字符数据或文本数据和图像的最大长度(以字节为单位)。在 ClickHouse 中只对 FixedString 数据类型有意义。否则，将返回 NULL 值。
  • numeric_precision (Nullable(UInt64)) — 近似数字型数据、精确数字型数据、整数型数据或货币数据的精度。在 ClickHouse 中，对于整数类型是比特率(bitness)，对于 Decimal 类型是十进制精度。否则，将返回 NULL 值。
  • numeric_precision_radix (Nullable(UInt64)) — 数字系统的基数是近似数字型数据、精确数字型数据、整数型数据或货币数据的精度。在 ClickHouse 中，对于整数类型是2，对于 Decimal 类型是10。否则，将返回 NULL 值。
  • numeric_scale (Nullable(UInt64)) — 近似数字型数据、精确数字型数据、整数型数据或货币数据的比例。在 ClickHouse 中只对 Decimal 类型有意义。否则，将返回 NULL 值。
  • datetime_precision (Nullable(UInt64)) — DateTime64 数据类型的小数精度。对于其他数据类型，将返回 NULL 值。

示例

SELECT * FROM system.columns LIMIT 2 FORMAT Vertical;
Row 1:
──────
database:                INFORMATION_SCHEMA
table:                   COLUMNS
name:                    table_catalog
type:                    String
position:                1
default_kind:
default_expression:
data_compressed_bytes:   0
data_uncompressed_bytes: 0
marks_bytes:             0
comment:
is_in_partition_key:     0
is_in_sorting_key:       0
is_in_primary_key:       0
is_in_sampling_key:      0
compression_codec:
character_octet_length:  ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
numeric_precision:       ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
numeric_precision_radix: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
numeric_scale:           ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
datetime_precision:      ᴺᵁᴸᴸ

Row 2:
──────
database:                INFORMATION_SCHEMA
table:                   COLUMNS
name:                    table_schema
type:                    String
position:                2
default_kind:
default_expression:
data_compressed_bytes:   0
data_uncompressed_bytes: 0
marks_bytes:             0
comment:
is_in_partition_key:     0
is_in_sorting_key:       0
is_in_primary_key:       0
is_in_sampling_key:      0
compression_codec:
character_octet_length:  ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
numeric_precision:       ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
numeric_precision_radix: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
numeric_scale:           ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
datetime_precision:      ᴺᵁᴸᴸ

原文