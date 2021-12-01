system.columns
此系统表包含所有表中列的信息。
你可以使用这个表来获得类似于 DESCRIBE TABLE 查询的信息，但是可以同时获得多个表的信息。
临时表中的列只在创建它们的会话中的
system.columns 中才可见，并且它们的
database 字段显示为空。
system.columns 表包含以下列 (括号中显示的是列类型):
database(String) — 数据库名称。
table(String) — 表名。
name(String) — 列名。
type(String) — 列类型。
position(UInt64) — 列在表中的顺序位置，从1开始。
default_kind(String) — 默认值的表达式类型(
DEFAULT,
MATERIALIZED,
ALIAS) ，如果没有定义，则为空字符串。
default_expression(String) — 默认值的表达式，如果未定义则为空字符串。
data_compressed_bytes(UInt64) — 压缩数据的大小，以字节为单位。
data_uncompressed_bytes(UInt64) — 解压后的数据的大小，以字节为单位。
marks_bytes(UInt64) — 标记的大小，以字节为单位。
comment(String) — 列注释，如果没有定义，则为空字符串。
is_in_partition_key(UInt8) — 列是否在分区表达式中的标志。
is_in_sorting_key(UInt8) — 列是否在排序键表达式中的标志。
is_in_primary_key(UInt8) — 列是否在主键表达式中的标志。
is_in_sampling_key(UInt8) — 列是否在采样键表达式中的标志。
compression_codec(String) — 压缩编码的名称。
character_octet_length(Nullable(UInt64)) — 二进制数据、字符数据或文本数据和图像的最大长度(以字节为单位)。在 ClickHouse 中只对
FixedString数据类型有意义。否则，将返回
NULL值。
numeric_precision(Nullable(UInt64)) — 近似数字型数据、精确数字型数据、整数型数据或货币数据的精度。在 ClickHouse 中，对于整数类型是比特率(bitness)，对于
Decimal类型是十进制精度。否则，将返回
NULL值。
numeric_precision_radix(Nullable(UInt64)) — 数字系统的基数是近似数字型数据、精确数字型数据、整数型数据或货币数据的精度。在 ClickHouse 中，对于整数类型是2，对于
Decimal类型是10。否则，将返回
NULL值。
numeric_scale(Nullable(UInt64)) — 近似数字型数据、精确数字型数据、整数型数据或货币数据的比例。在 ClickHouse 中只对
Decimal类型有意义。否则，将返回
NULL值。
datetime_precision(Nullable(UInt64)) —
DateTime64数据类型的小数精度。对于其他数据类型，将返回
NULL值。
示例
SELECT * FROM system.columns LIMIT 2 FORMAT Vertical;
Row 1:
──────
database: INFORMATION_SCHEMA
table: COLUMNS
name: table_catalog
type: String
position: 1
default_kind:
default_expression:
data_compressed_bytes: 0
data_uncompressed_bytes: 0
marks_bytes: 0
comment:
is_in_partition_key: 0
is_in_sorting_key: 0
is_in_primary_key: 0
is_in_sampling_key: 0
compression_codec:
character_octet_length: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
numeric_precision: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
numeric_precision_radix: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
numeric_scale: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
datetime_precision: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
Row 2:
──────
database: INFORMATION_SCHEMA
table: COLUMNS
name: table_schema
type: String
position: 2
default_kind:
default_expression:
data_compressed_bytes: 0
data_uncompressed_bytes: 0
marks_bytes: 0
comment:
is_in_partition_key: 0
is_in_sorting_key: 0
is_in_primary_key: 0
is_in_sampling_key: 0
compression_codec:
character_octet_length: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
numeric_precision: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
numeric_precision_radix: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
numeric_scale: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
datetime_precision: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ