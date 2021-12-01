Skip to main content

system.asynchronous_metrics

包含在后台定期计算的指标。 例如，在使用的RAM量。

列:

示例

SELECT * FROM system.asynchronous_metrics LIMIT 10
┌─metric──────────────────────────────────┬──────value─┐
│ jemalloc.background_thread.run_interval │          0 │
│ jemalloc.background_thread.num_runs     │          0 │
│ jemalloc.background_thread.num_threads  │          0 │
│ jemalloc.retained                       │  422551552 │
│ jemalloc.mapped                         │ 1682989056 │
│ jemalloc.resident                       │ 1656446976 │
│ jemalloc.metadata_thp                   │          0 │
│ jemalloc.metadata                       │   10226856 │
│ UncompressedCacheCells                  │          0 │
│ MarkCacheFiles                          │          0 │
└─────────────────────────────────────────┴────────────┘

参见