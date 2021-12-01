system.asynchronous_metrics
包含在后台定期计算的指标。 例如，在使用的RAM量。
列:
示例
SELECT * FROM system.asynchronous_metrics LIMIT 10
┌─metric──────────────────────────────────┬──────value─┐
│ jemalloc.background_thread.run_interval │ 0 │
│ jemalloc.background_thread.num_runs │ 0 │
│ jemalloc.background_thread.num_threads │ 0 │
│ jemalloc.retained │ 422551552 │
│ jemalloc.mapped │ 1682989056 │
│ jemalloc.resident │ 1656446976 │
│ jemalloc.metadata_thp │ 0 │
│ jemalloc.metadata │ 10226856 │
│ UncompressedCacheCells │ 0 │
│ MarkCacheFiles │ 0 │
└─────────────────────────────────────────┴────────────┘
参见
- 监控 — ClickHouse监控的基本概念。
- system.metrics — 包含即时计算的指标。
- system.events — 包含已发生的事件数。
- system.metric_log — 包含
system.metrics和
system.events表中的指标的历史值。