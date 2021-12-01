设置配置
设置配置是设置的集合，并按照相同的名称进行分组。
!!! note "信息" ClickHouse 还支持用 SQL驱动的工作流 管理设置配置。我们建议使用它。
设置配置可以任意命名。你可以为不同的用户指定相同的设置配置。您可以在设置配置中写入的最重要的内容是
readonly=1，这将确保只读访问。
设置配置可以彼此继承。要使用继承，请在文件中列举的其他设置之前，指定一个或多个
profile 设置。如果在不同的设置配置中定义了同一个设置，则使用最新的定义。
要应用设置配置中的所有设置，请设定
profile 设置。
示例:
添加
web 配置。
SET profile = 'web'
设置配置在用户配置文件中声明。这通常是指
users.xml.
示例:
<!-- Settings profiles -->
<profiles>
<!-- Default settings -->
<default>
<!-- The maximum number of threads when running a single query. -->
<max_threads>8</max_threads>
</default>
<!-- Settings for quries from the user interface -->
<web>
<max_rows_to_read>1000000000</max_rows_to_read>
<max_bytes_to_read>100000000000</max_bytes_to_read>
<max_rows_to_group_by>1000000</max_rows_to_group_by>
<group_by_overflow_mode>any</group_by_overflow_mode>
<max_rows_to_sort>1000000</max_rows_to_sort>
<max_bytes_to_sort>1000000000</max_bytes_to_sort>
<max_result_rows>100000</max_result_rows>
<max_result_bytes>100000000</max_result_bytes>
<result_overflow_mode>break</result_overflow_mode>
<max_execution_time>600</max_execution_time>
<min_execution_speed>1000000</min_execution_speed>
<timeout_before_checking_execution_speed>15</timeout_before_checking_execution_speed>
<max_columns_to_read>25</max_columns_to_read>
<max_temporary_columns>100</max_temporary_columns>
<max_temporary_non_const_columns>50</max_temporary_non_const_columns>
<max_subquery_depth>2</max_subquery_depth>
<max_pipeline_depth>25</max_pipeline_depth>
<max_ast_depth>50</max_ast_depth>
<max_ast_elements>100</max_ast_elements>
<readonly>1</readonly>
</web>
</profiles>
这个示例指定了两个配置：
default 和
web 。
这个
default 配置有一个特殊用途：它必须始终存在并在启动服务时应用。换句话说，
default 配置包含默认设置。
web 配置是一个常规的配置，它可以通过
SET 查询进行设定，也可以通过在HTTP查询中使用URL参数进行设定。