查询复杂性的限制

对查询复杂性的限制是设置的一部分。 它们被用来从用户界面提供更安全的执行。 几乎所有的限制只适用于选择。对于分布式查询处理，每个服务器上分别应用限制。

Restrictions on the «maximum amount of something» can take the value 0, which means «unrestricted». 大多数限制也有一个 ‘overflow_mode’ 设置，这意味着超过限制时该怎么做。 它可以采用以下两个值之一: throw 或 break . 对聚合的限制(group_by_overflow_mode)也具有以下值 any .

throw – Throw an exception (default).

break – Stop executing the query and return the partial result, as if the source data ran out.

any (only for group_by_overflow_mode) – Continuing aggregation for the keys that got into the set, but don’t add new keys to the set.

值为0时，可以执行任何查询。 如果值为1，则只能执行读取请求（如SELECT和SHOW）。 禁止写入和更改设置（插入，设置）的请求。 值为2时，可以处理读取查询（选择、显示）和更改设置（设置）。

启用只读模式后，您无法在当前会话中禁用它。

在HTTP接口中使用GET方法时, ‘readonly = 1’ 自动设置。 换句话说，对于修改数据的查询，您只能使用POST方法。 您可以在POST正文或URL参数中发送查询本身。

用于在单个服务器上运行查询的最大RAM量。

在默认配置文件中，最大值为10GB。

该设置不考虑计算机上的可用内存量或内存总量。 该限制适用于单个服务器中的单个查询。 您可以使用 SHOW PROCESSLIST 查看每个查询的当前内存消耗。 此外，还会跟踪每个查询的内存消耗峰值并将其写入日志。

不监视某些聚合函数的状态的内存使用情况。

未完全跟踪聚合函数的状态的内存使用情况 min , max , any , anyLast , argMin , argMax 从 String 和 Array 争论。

内存消耗也受到参数的限制 max_memory_usage_for_user 和 max_memory_usage_for_all_queries .

用于在单个服务器上运行用户查询的最大RAM量。

默认值定义在 Settings.h. 默认情况下，数额不受限制 ( max_memory_usage_for_user = 0 ).

另请参阅说明 max_memory_usage.

用于在单个服务器上运行所有查询的最大RAM数量。

默认值定义在 Settings.h. 默认情况下，数额不受限制 ( max_memory_usage_for_all_queries = 0 ).

另请参阅说明 max_memory_usage.

可以在每个块（而不是每行）上检查以下限制。 也就是说，限制可以打破一点。

运行查询时可从表中读取的最大行数。

运行查询时可以从表中读取的最大字节数（未压缩数据）。

读取的数据量超过其中一个限制时该怎么办: ‘throw’ 或 ‘break’. 默认情况下，扔。

从聚合接收的唯一密钥的最大数量。 此设置允许您在聚合时限制内存消耗。

当聚合的唯一键数超过限制时该怎么办: ‘throw’, ‘break’，或 ‘any’. 默认情况下，扔。 使用 ‘any’ 值允许您运行GROUP BY的近似值。 这种近似值的质量取决于数据的统计性质。

排序前的最大行数。 这允许您在排序时限制内存消耗。

排序前的最大字节数。

如果排序前收到的行数超过其中一个限制，该怎么办: ‘throw’ 或 ‘break’. 默认情况下，扔。

限制结果中的行数。 还检查子查询，并在运行分布式查询的部分时在远程服务器上。

限制结果中的字节数。 与之前的设置相同。

如果结果的体积超过其中一个限制，该怎么办: ‘throw’ 或 ‘break’. 默认情况下，扔。 使用 ‘break’ 类似于使用限制。

最大查询执行时间（以秒为单位）。 此时，不会检查其中一个排序阶段，也不会在合并和最终确定聚合函数时进行检查。

如果查询的运行时间长于 ‘max_execution_time’: ‘throw’ 或 ‘break’. 默认情况下，扔。

以每秒行为单位的最小执行速度。 检查每个数据块时 ‘timeout_before_checking_execution_speed’ 到期。 如果执行速度较低，则会引发异常。

检查执行速度是不是太慢（不低于 ‘min_execution_speed’），在指定的时间以秒为单位已过期之后。

单个查询中可从表中读取的最大列数。 如果查询需要读取更多列，则会引发异常。

运行查询时必须同时保留在RAM中的最大临时列数，包括常量列。 如果有比这更多的临时列，它会引发异常。

同样的事情 ‘max_temporary_columns’，但不计数常数列。 请注意，常量列在运行查询时经常形成，但它们需要大约零计算资源。

子查询的最大嵌套深度。 如果子查询更深，则会引发异常。 默认情况下，100。

最大管道深度。 对应于查询处理期间每个数据块经历的转换数。 在单个服务器的限制范围内计算。 如果管道深度较大，则会引发异常。 默认情况下，1000。

查询语法树的最大嵌套深度。 如果超出，将引发异常。 此时，在解析过程中不会对其进行检查，而是仅在解析查询之后进行检查。 也就是说，在分析过程中可以创建一个太深的语法树，但查询将失败。 默认情况下，1000。

查询语法树中的最大元素数。 如果超出，将引发异常。 与前面的设置相同，只有在解析查询后才会检查它。 默认情况下，50,000。

从子查询创建的IN子句中数据集的最大行数。

从子查询创建的IN子句中的集合使用的最大字节数（未压缩数据）。

当数据量超过其中一个限制时该怎么办: ‘throw’ 或 ‘break’. 默认情况下，扔。

使用DISTINCT时的最大不同行数。

使用DISTINCT时哈希表使用的最大字节数。

当数据量超过其中一个限制时该怎么办: ‘throw’ 或 ‘break’. 默认情况下，扔。

使用GLOBAL IN时，可以传递到远程服务器或保存在临时表中的最大行数。

使用GLOBAL IN时，可以传递到远程服务器或保存在临时表中的最大字节数（未压缩数据）。

当数据量超过其中一个限制时该怎么办: ‘throw’ 或 ‘break’. 默认情况下，扔。

Limits the number of rows in the hash table that is used when joining tables.

This settings applies to SELECT … JOIN operations and the Join table engine.

If a query contains multiple joins, ClickHouse checks this setting for every intermediate result.

ClickHouse can proceed with different actions when the limit is reached. Use the join_overflow_mode setting to choose the action.

Possible values:

Positive integer.

0 — Unlimited number of rows.

Default value: 0.

Limits the size in bytes of the hash table used when joining tables.

This settings applies to SELECT … JOIN operations and Join table engine.

If the query contains joins, ClickHouse checks this setting for every intermediate result.

ClickHouse can proceed with different actions when the limit is reached. Use join_overflow_mode settings to choose the action.

Possible values:

Positive integer.

0 — Memory control is disabled.

Default value: 0.

Defines what action ClickHouse performs when any of the following join limits is reached:

Possible values:

THROW — ClickHouse throws an exception and breaks operation.

— ClickHouse throws an exception and breaks operation. BREAK — ClickHouse breaks operation and doesn’t throw an exception.

Default value: THROW .

Enables or disables execution of GROUP BY clauses in external memory. See GROUP BY in external memory.

Possible values:

Maximum volume of RAM (in bytes) that can be used by the single GROUP BY operation.

0 — GROUP BY in external memory disabled.

Default value: 0.

