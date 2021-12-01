Skip to main content

服务器配置

builtin_dictionaries_reload_interval

重新加载内置字典的间隔时间（以秒为单位）。

ClickHouse每x秒重新加载内置字典。 这使得编辑字典 “on the fly”，而无需重新启动服务器。

默认值:3600.

示例

<builtin_dictionaries_reload_interval>3600</builtin_dictionaries_reload_interval>

压缩

数据压缩配置 MergeTree-引擎表。

!!! warning "警告" 如果您刚开始使用ClickHouse，请不要使用它。

配置模板:

<compression>
    <case>
      <min_part_size>...</min_part_size>
      <min_part_size_ratio>...</min_part_size_ratio>
      <method>...</method>
    </case>
    ...
</compression>

<case> 参数:

  • min_part_size – The minimum size of a data part.
  • min_part_size_ratio – The ratio of the data part size to the table size.
  • method – Compression method. Acceptable values: lz4zstd.

您可以配置多个 <case> 部分。

满足条件时的操作:

  • 如果数据部分与条件集匹配，ClickHouse将使用指定的压缩方法。
  • 如果数据部分匹配多个条件集，ClickHouse将使用第一个匹配的条件集。

如果没有满足数据部分的条件，ClickHouse使用 lz4 压缩。

示例

<compression incl="clickhouse_compression">
    <case>
        <min_part_size>10000000000</min_part_size>
        <min_part_size_ratio>0.01</min_part_size_ratio>
        <method>zstd</method>
    </case>
</compression>

default_database

默认数据库。

要获取数据库列表，请使用 SHOW DATABASES 查询。

示例

<default_database>default</default_database>

default_profile

默认配置文件。

配置文件位于user_config参数指定的文件中 .

示例

<default_profile>default</default_profile>

dictionaries_config

外部字典的配置文件的路径。

路径:

  • 指定相对于服务器配置文件的绝对路径或路径。
  • 路径可以包含通配符*和?.

另请参阅 “外部字典”.

示例

<dictionaries_config>*_dictionary.xml</dictionaries_config>

dictionaries_lazy_load

延迟加载字典。

如果 true，然后在第一次使用时创建每个字典。 如果字典创建失败，则使用该字典的函数将引发异常。

如果 false，服务器启动时创建所有字典，如果出现错误，服务器将关闭。

默认值为 true.

示例

<dictionaries_lazy_load>true</dictionaries_lazy_load>

format_schema_path

包含输入数据方案的目录路径，例如输入数据的方案 CapnProto 格式。

示例

  <!-- Directory containing schema files for various input formats. -->
  <format_schema_path>format_schemas/</format_schema_path>

石墨

将数据发送到 石墨.

设置:

  • host – The Graphite server.
  • port – The port on the Graphite server.
  • interval – The interval for sending, in seconds.
  • timeout – The timeout for sending data, in seconds.
  • root_path – Prefix for keys.
  • metrics – Sending data from the 系统。指标 桌子
  • events – Sending deltas data accumulated for the time period from the 系统。活动 桌子
  • events_cumulative – Sending cumulative data from the 系统。活动 桌子
  • asynchronous_metrics – Sending data from the 系统。asynchronous_metrics 桌子

您可以配置多个 <graphite> 条款 例如，您可以使用它以不同的时间间隔发送不同的数据。

示例

<graphite>
    <host>localhost</host>
    <port>42000</port>
    <timeout>0.1</timeout>
    <interval>60</interval>
    <root_path>one_min</root_path>
    <metrics>true</metrics>
    <events>true</events>
    <events_cumulative>false</events_cumulative>
    <asynchronous_metrics>true</asynchronous_metrics>
</graphite>

graphite_rollup

石墨细化数据的设置。

有关详细信息，请参阅 GraphiteMergeTree.

示例

<graphite_rollup_example>
    <default>
        <function>max</function>
        <retention>
            <age>0</age>
            <precision>60</precision>
        </retention>
        <retention>
            <age>3600</age>
            <precision>300</precision>
        </retention>
        <retention>
            <age>86400</age>
            <precision>3600</precision>
        </retention>
    </default>
</graphite_rollup_example>

http_port/https_port

通过HTTP连接到服务器的端口。

如果 https_port 被指定, openSSL 必须配置。

如果 http_port 指定时，即使设置了OpenSSL配置，也会忽略该配置。

示例

<https_port>9999</https_port>

http_server_default_response

访问ClickHouse HTTP(s)服务器时默认显示的页面。 默认值为 “Ok.” （最后有换行符)

示例

打开 https://tabix.io/ 访问时 http://localhost: http_port.

<http_server_default_response>
  <![CDATA[<html ng-app="SMI2"><head><base href="http://ui.tabix.io/"></head><body><div ui-view="" class="content-ui"></div><script src="http://loader.tabix.io/master.js"></script></body></html>]]>
</http_server_default_response>

包括_从

带替换的文件的路径。

有关详细信息，请参阅部分 “配置文件”.

示例

<include_from>/etc/metrica.xml</include_from>

interserver_http_port

用于在ClickHouse服务器之间交换数据的端口。

示例

<interserver_http_port>9009</interserver_http_port>

interserver_http_host

其他服务器可用于访问此服务器的主机名。

如果省略，它以相同的方式作为定义 hostname-f 指挥部

用于脱离特定的网络接口。

示例

<interserver_http_host>example.yandex.ru</interserver_http_host>

interserver_http_credentials

用户名和密码用于在以下期间进行身份验证 复制 与复制*引擎。 这些凭据仅用于副本之间的通信，与ClickHouse客户端的凭据无关。 服务器正在检查这些凭据以连接副本，并在连接到其他副本时使用相同的凭据。 因此，这些凭据应该为集群中的所有副本设置相同。 默认情况下，不使用身份验证。

本节包含以下参数:

  • user — username.
  • password — password.

示例

<interserver_http_credentials>
    <user>admin</user>
    <password>222</password>
</interserver_http_credentials>

keep_alive_timeout

ClickHouse在关闭连接之前等待传入请求的秒数。默认为10秒。

示例

<keep_alive_timeout>10</keep_alive_timeout>

listen_host

对请求可能来自的主机的限制。 如果您希望服务器回答所有这些问题，请指定 ::.

例:

<listen_host>::1</listen_host>
<listen_host>127.0.0.1</listen_host>

记录器

日志记录设置。

键:

  • level – Logging level. Acceptable values: trace, debug, information, warning, error.
  • log – The log file. Contains all the entries according to level.
  • errorlog – Error log file.
  • size – Size of the file. Applies to logerrorlog. 一旦文件到达 size，ClickHouse存档并重命名它，并在其位置创建一个新的日志文件。
  • count – The number of archived log files that ClickHouse stores.

示例

<logger>
    <level>trace</level>
    <log>/var/log/clickhouse-server/clickhouse-server.log</log>
    <errorlog>/var/log/clickhouse-server/clickhouse-server.err.log</errorlog>
    <size>1000M</size>
    <count>10</count>
</logger>

还支持写入系统日志。 配置示例:

<logger>
    <use_syslog>1</use_syslog>
    <syslog>
        <address>syslog.remote:10514</address>
        <hostname>myhost.local</hostname>
        <facility>LOG_LOCAL6</facility>
        <format>syslog</format>
    </syslog>
</logger>

键:

  • use_syslog — Required setting if you want to write to the syslog.
  • address — The host[:port] of syslogd. If omitted, the local daemon is used.
  • hostname — Optional. The name of the host that logs are sent from.
  • facility — 系统日志工具关键字 在大写字母与 “LOG_” 前缀: (LOG_USER, LOG_DAEMON, LOG_LOCAL3，等等）。 默认值: LOG_USER 如果 address 被指定, LOG_DAEMON otherwise.
  • format – Message format. Possible values: bsdsyslog.

复制表的参数替换。

如果不使用复制的表，则可以省略。

有关详细信息，请参阅部分 “创建复制的表”.

示例

<macros incl="macros" optional="true" />

mark_cache_size

表引擎使用的标记缓存的近似大小（以字节为单位） MergeTree 家人

缓存为服务器共享，并根据需要分配内存。 缓存大小必须至少为5368709120。

示例

<mark_cache_size>5368709120</mark_cache_size>

max_concurrent_queries

同时处理的请求的最大数量。

示例

<max_concurrent_queries>100</max_concurrent_queries>

max_connections

入站连接的最大数量。

示例

<max_connections>4096</max_connections>

max_open_files

打开文件的最大数量。

默认情况下: maximum.

我们建议在Mac OS X中使用此选项，因为 getrlimit() 函数返回一个不正确的值。

示例

<max_open_files>262144</max_open_files>

max_table_size_to_drop

限制删除表。

如果一个大小 MergeTree 表超过 max_table_size_to_drop （以字节为单位），您无法使用删除查询将其删除。

如果仍然需要在不重新启动ClickHouse服务器的情况下删除表，请创建 <clickhouse-path>/flags/force_drop_table 文件并运行DROP查询。

默认值：50GB。

值0表示您可以删除所有表而不受任何限制。

示例

<max_table_size_to_drop>0</max_table_size_to_drop>

merge_tree

微调中的表 MergeTree.

有关详细信息，请参阅MergeTreeSettings。h头文件。

示例

<merge_tree>
    <max_suspicious_broken_parts>5</max_suspicious_broken_parts>
</merge_tree>

openSSL

SSL客户端/服务器配置。

对SSL的支持由 libpoco 图书馆. 该接口在文件中描述 SSLManager.h

服务器/客户端设置的密钥:

  • privateKeyFile – The path to the file with the secret key of the PEM certificate. The file may contain a key and certificate at the same time.
  • certificateFile – The path to the client/server certificate file in PEM format. You can omit it if privateKeyFile 包含证书。
  • caConfig – The path to the file or directory that contains trusted root certificates.
  • verificationMode – The method for checking the node’s certificates. Details are in the description of the A.背景 同学们 可能的值: none, relaxed, strict, once.
  • verificationDepth – The maximum length of the verification chain. Verification will fail if the certificate chain length exceeds the set value.
  • loadDefaultCAFile – Indicates that built-in CA certificates for OpenSSL will be used. Acceptable values: true, false. |
  • cipherList – Supported OpenSSL encryptions. For example: ALL:!ADH:!LOW:!EXP:!MD5:@STRENGTH.
  • cacheSessions – Enables or disables caching sessions. Must be used in combination with sessionIdContext. 可接受的值: true, false.
  • sessionIdContext – A unique set of random characters that the server appends to each generated identifier. The length of the string must not exceed SSL_MAX_SSL_SESSION_ID_LENGTH. 始终建议使用此参数，因为如果服务器缓存会话，以及客户端请求缓存，它有助于避免出现问题。 默认值: ${application.name}.
  • sessionCacheSize – The maximum number of sessions that the server caches. Default value: 1024*20. 0 – Unlimited sessions.
  • sessionTimeout – Time for caching the session on the server.
  • extendedVerification – Automatically extended verification of certificates after the session ends. Acceptable values: true, false.
  • requireTLSv1 – Require a TLSv1 connection. Acceptable values: true, false.
  • requireTLSv1_1 – Require a TLSv1.1 connection. Acceptable values: true, false.
  • requireTLSv1_2 – Require a TLSv1.2 connection. Acceptable values: true, false.
  • fips – Activates OpenSSL FIPS mode. Supported if the library’s OpenSSL version supports FIPS.
  • privateKeyPassphraseHandler – Class (PrivateKeyPassphraseHandler subclass) that requests the passphrase for accessing the private key. For example: <privateKeyPassphraseHandler>, <name>KeyFileHandler</name>, <options><password>test</password></options>, </privateKeyPassphraseHandler>.
  • invalidCertificateHandler – Class (a subclass of CertificateHandler) for verifying invalid certificates. For example: <invalidCertificateHandler> <name>ConsoleCertificateHandler</name> </invalidCertificateHandler> .
  • disableProtocols – Protocols that are not allowed to use.
  • preferServerCiphers – Preferred server ciphers on the client.

设置示例:

<openSSL>
    <server>
        <!-- openssl req -subj "/CN=localhost" -new -newkey rsa:2048 -days 365 -nodes -x509 -keyout /etc/clickhouse-server/server.key -out /etc/clickhouse-server/server.crt -->
        <certificateFile>/etc/clickhouse-server/server.crt</certificateFile>
        <privateKeyFile>/etc/clickhouse-server/server.key</privateKeyFile>
        <!-- openssl dhparam -out /etc/clickhouse-server/dhparam.pem 4096 -->
        <dhParamsFile>/etc/clickhouse-server/dhparam.pem</dhParamsFile>
        <verificationMode>none</verificationMode>
        <loadDefaultCAFile>true</loadDefaultCAFile>
        <cacheSessions>true</cacheSessions>
        <disableProtocols>sslv2,sslv3</disableProtocols>
        <preferServerCiphers>true</preferServerCiphers>
    </server>
    <client>
        <loadDefaultCAFile>true</loadDefaultCAFile>
        <cacheSessions>true</cacheSessions>
        <disableProtocols>sslv2,sslv3</disableProtocols>
        <preferServerCiphers>true</preferServerCiphers>
        <!-- Use for self-signed: <verificationMode>none</verificationMode> -->
        <invalidCertificateHandler>
            <!-- Use for self-signed: <name>AcceptCertificateHandler</name> -->
            <name>RejectCertificateHandler</name>
        </invalidCertificateHandler>
    </client>
</openSSL>

part_log

记录与之关联的事件 MergeTree. 例如，添加或合并数据。 您可以使用日志来模拟合并算法并比较它们的特征。 您可以可视化合并过程。

查询记录在 系统。part_log 表，而不是在一个单独的文件。 您可以在以下命令中配置此表的名称 table 参数（见下文）。

使用以下参数配置日志记录:

  • database – Name of the database.
  • table – Name of the system table.
  • partition_by – Sets a 自定义分区键.
  • flush_interval_milliseconds – Interval for flushing data from the buffer in memory to the table.

示例

<part_log>
    <database>system</database>
    <table>part_log</table>
    <partition_by>toMonday(event_date)</partition_by>
    <flush_interval_milliseconds>7500</flush_interval_milliseconds>
</part_log>

路径

包含数据的目录的路径。

!!! note "注" 尾部斜杠是强制性的。

示例

<path>/var/lib/clickhouse/</path>

query_log

用于记录接收到的查询的设置 log_queries=1 设置。

查询记录在 系统。query_log 表，而不是在一个单独的文件。 您可以更改表的名称 table 参数（见下文）。

使用以下参数配置日志记录:

  • database – Name of the database.
  • table – Name of the system table the queries will be logged in.
  • partition_by – Sets a 自定义分区键 为了一张桌子
  • flush_interval_milliseconds – Interval for flushing data from the buffer in memory to the table.

如果该表不存在，ClickHouse将创建它。 如果在ClickHouse服务器更新时查询日志的结构发生了更改，则会重命名具有旧结构的表，并自动创建新表。

示例

<query_log>
    <database>system</database>
    <table>query_log</table>
    <partition_by>toMonday(event_date)</partition_by>
    <flush_interval_milliseconds>7500</flush_interval_milliseconds>
</query_log>

query_thread_log

设置用于记录接收到的查询的线程 log_query_threads=1 设置。

查询记录在 系统。query_thread_log 表，而不是在一个单独的文件。 您可以更改表的名称 table 参数（见下文）。

使用以下参数配置日志记录:

  • database – Name of the database.
  • table – Name of the system table the queries will be logged in.
  • partition_by – Sets a 自定义分区键 对于一个系统表。
  • flush_interval_milliseconds – Interval for flushing data from the buffer in memory to the table.

如果该表不存在，ClickHouse将创建它。 如果更新ClickHouse服务器时查询线程日志的结构发生了更改，则会重命名具有旧结构的表，并自动创建新表。

示例

<query_thread_log>
    <database>system</database>
    <table>query_thread_log</table>
    <partition_by>toMonday(event_date)</partition_by>
    <flush_interval_milliseconds>7500</flush_interval_milliseconds>
</query_thread_log>

trace_log

设置为 trace_log 系统表操作。

参数:

  • database — Database for storing a table.
  • table — Table name.
  • partition_by自定义分区键 对于一个系统表。
  • flush_interval_milliseconds — Interval for flushing data from the buffer in memory to the table.

默认服务器配置文件 config.xml 包含以下设置部分:

<trace_log>
    <database>system</database>
    <table>trace_log</table>
    <partition_by>toYYYYMM(event_date)</partition_by>
    <flush_interval_milliseconds>7500</flush_interval_milliseconds>
</trace_log>

query_masking_rules

基于正则表达式的规则，在将查询以及所有日志消息存储在服务器日志中之前，这些规则将应用于查询以及所有日志消息, system.query_log, system.text_log, system.processes 表，并在日志中发送给客户端。 这允许防止 从SQL查询敏感数据泄漏（如姓名，电子邮件，个人 标识符或信用卡号码）记录。

示例

<query_masking_rules>
    <rule>
        <name>hide SSN</name>
        <regexp>(^|\D)\d{3}-\d{2}-\d{4}($|\D)</regexp>
        <replace>000-00-0000</replace>
    </rule>
</query_masking_rules>

配置字段:

  • name -规则的名称（可选)
  • regexp -RE2兼容正则表达式（强制性)
  • replace -敏感数据的替换字符串（可选，默认情况下-六个星号)

屏蔽规则应用于整个查询（以防止敏感数据从格式错误/不可解析的查询泄漏）。

system.events 表有计数器 QueryMaskingRulesMatch 其中具有匹配的查询屏蔽规则的总数。

对于分布式查询，每个服务器必须单独配置，否则，子查询传递给其他 节点将被存储而不屏蔽。

remote_servers

所使用的集群的配置 分布 表引擎和由 cluster 表功能。

示例

<remote_servers incl="clickhouse_remote_servers" />

对于该值 incl 属性，请参阅部分 “配置文件”.

另请参阅

时区

服务器的时区。

指定为UTC时区或地理位置（例如，非洲/阿比让）的IANA标识符。

当DateTime字段输出为文本格式（打印在屏幕上或文件中）时，以及从字符串获取DateTime时，时区对于字符串和DateTime格式之间的转换是必需的。 此外，如果在输入参数中没有收到时区，则时区用于处理时间和日期的函数。

示例

<timezone>Asia/Istanbul</timezone>

tcp_port

通过TCP协议与客户端通信的端口。

示例

<tcp_port>9000</tcp_port>

tcp_port_secure

TCP端口，用于与客户端进行安全通信。 使用它与 OpenSSL 设置。

可能的值

整数。

默认值

<tcp_port_secure>9440</tcp_port_secure>

mysql_port

通过MySQL协议与客户端通信的端口。

可能的值

整数。

示例

<mysql_port>9004</mysql_port>

tmp_path

用于处理大型查询的临时数据的路径。

!!! note "注" 尾部斜杠是强制性的。

示例

<tmp_path>/var/lib/clickhouse/tmp/</tmp_path>

tmp_policy

从政策 storage_configuration 存储临时文件。 如果没有设置 tmp_path 被使用，否则被忽略。

!!! note "注"

- `move_factor` 被忽略
  • keep_free_space_bytes 被忽略
  • max_data_part_size_bytes 被忽略 -您必须在该政策中只有一个卷

uncompressed_cache_size

表引擎使用的未压缩数据的缓存大小（以字节为单位） MergeTree.

服务器有一个共享缓存。 内存按需分配。 如果选项使用缓存 use_uncompressed_cache 被启用。

在个别情况下，未压缩的缓存对于非常短的查询是有利的。

示例

<uncompressed_cache_size>8589934592</uncompressed_cache_size>

user_files_path

包含用户文件的目录。 在表函数中使用 文件().

示例

<user_files_path>/var/lib/clickhouse/user_files/</user_files_path>

users_config

包含文件的路径:

  • 用户配置。
  • 访问权限。
  • 设置配置文件。
  • 配额设置。

示例

<users_config>users.xml</users_config>

zookeeper

包含允许ClickHouse与 zookpeer 集群。

ClickHouse使用ZooKeeper存储复制表副本的元数据。 如果未使用复制的表，则可以省略此部分参数。

本节包含以下参数:

  • node — ZooKeeper endpoint. You can set multiple endpoints.

    例如:

    <node index="1">
        <host>example_host</host>
        <port>2181</port>
    </node>
  The `index` attribute specifies the node order when trying to connect to the ZooKeeper cluster.
  • session_timeout — Maximum timeout for the client session in milliseconds.
  • root — The znode被用作根由ClickHouse服务器使用znodes 可选。
  • identity — User and password, that can be required by ZooKeeper to give access to requested znodes. Optional.

配置示例

<zookeeper>
    <node>
        <host>example1</host>
        <port>2181</port>
    </node>
    <node>
        <host>example2</host>
        <port>2181</port>
    </node>
    <session_timeout_ms>30000</session_timeout_ms>
    <operation_timeout_ms>10000</operation_timeout_ms>
    <!-- Optional. Chroot suffix. Should exist. -->
    <root>/path/to/zookeeper/node</root>
    <!-- Optional. Zookeeper digest ACL string. -->
    <identity>user:password</identity>
</zookeeper>

另请参阅

use_minimalistic_part_header_in_zookeeper

ZooKeeper中数据部分头的存储方法。

此设置仅适用于 MergeTree 家人 它可以指定:

  • 在全球范围内 merge_tree 一节 config.xml 文件

    ClickHouse使用服务器上所有表的设置。 您可以随时更改设置。 当设置更改时，现有表会更改其行为。

  • 对于每个表。

    创建表时，指定相应的 发动机设置. 即使全局设置更改，具有此设置的现有表的行为也不会更改。

可能的值

  • 0 — Functionality is turned off.
  • 1 — Functionality is turned on.

如果 use_minimalistic_part_header_in_zookeeper = 1，然后 复制 表存储的数据部分的头紧凑使用一个单一的 znode. 如果表包含许多列，则此存储方法显着减少了Zookeeper中存储的数据量。

:::info "注意"
申请后 `use_minimalistic_part_header_in_zookeeper = 1`，您不能将ClickHouse服务器降级到不支持此设置的版本。 在集群中的服务器上升级ClickHouse时要小心。 不要一次升级所有服务器。 在测试环境中或在集群的几台服务器上测试ClickHouse的新版本更安全。

  Data part headers already stored with this setting can't be restored to their previous (non-compact) representation.

默认值: 0.

disable_internal_dns_cache

禁用内部DNS缓存。 推荐用于在系统中运行ClickHouse 随着频繁变化的基础设施，如Kubernetes。

默认值: 0.

dns_cache_update_period

更新存储在ClickHouse内部DNS缓存中的IP地址的周期（以秒为单位）。 更新是在一个单独的系统线程中异步执行的。

默认值: 15.

