服务器配置
builtin_dictionaries_reload_interval
重新加载内置字典的间隔时间（以秒为单位）。
ClickHouse每x秒重新加载内置字典。 这使得编辑字典 “on the fly”，而无需重新启动服务器。
默认值:3600.
示例
<builtin_dictionaries_reload_interval>3600</builtin_dictionaries_reload_interval>
压缩
数据压缩配置 MergeTree-引擎表。
!!! warning "警告" 如果您刚开始使用ClickHouse，请不要使用它。
配置模板:
<compression>
<case>
<min_part_size>...</min_part_size>
<min_part_size_ratio>...</min_part_size_ratio>
<method>...</method>
</case>
...
</compression>
<case> 参数:
min_part_size– The minimum size of a data part.
min_part_size_ratio– The ratio of the data part size to the table size.
method– Compression method. Acceptable values:
lz4或
zstd.
您可以配置多个
<case> 部分。
满足条件时的操作:
- 如果数据部分与条件集匹配，ClickHouse将使用指定的压缩方法。
- 如果数据部分匹配多个条件集，ClickHouse将使用第一个匹配的条件集。
如果没有满足数据部分的条件，ClickHouse使用
lz4 压缩。
示例
<compression incl="clickhouse_compression">
<case>
<min_part_size>10000000000</min_part_size>
<min_part_size_ratio>0.01</min_part_size_ratio>
<method>zstd</method>
</case>
</compression>
default_database
默认数据库。
要获取数据库列表，请使用 SHOW DATABASES 查询。
示例
<default_database>default</default_database>
default_profile
默认配置文件。
配置文件位于
user_config参数指定的文件中 .
示例
<default_profile>default</default_profile>
dictionaries_config
外部字典的配置文件的路径。
路径:
- 指定相对于服务器配置文件的绝对路径或路径。
- 路径可以包含通配符*和?.
另请参阅 “外部字典”.
示例
<dictionaries_config>*_dictionary.xml</dictionaries_config>
dictionaries_lazy_load
延迟加载字典。
如果
true，然后在第一次使用时创建每个字典。 如果字典创建失败，则使用该字典的函数将引发异常。
如果
false，服务器启动时创建所有字典，如果出现错误，服务器将关闭。
默认值为
true.
示例
<dictionaries_lazy_load>true</dictionaries_lazy_load>
format_schema_path
包含输入数据方案的目录路径，例如输入数据的方案 CapnProto 格式。
示例
<!-- Directory containing schema files for various input formats. -->
<format_schema_path>format_schemas/</format_schema_path>
石墨
将数据发送到 石墨.
设置:
- host – The Graphite server.
- port – The port on the Graphite server.
- interval – The interval for sending, in seconds.
- timeout – The timeout for sending data, in seconds.
- root_path – Prefix for keys.
- metrics – Sending data from the 系统。指标 桌子
- events – Sending deltas data accumulated for the time period from the 系统。活动 桌子
- events_cumulative – Sending cumulative data from the 系统。活动 桌子
- asynchronous_metrics – Sending data from the 系统。asynchronous_metrics 桌子
您可以配置多个
<graphite> 条款 例如，您可以使用它以不同的时间间隔发送不同的数据。
示例
<graphite>
<host>localhost</host>
<port>42000</port>
<timeout>0.1</timeout>
<interval>60</interval>
<root_path>one_min</root_path>
<metrics>true</metrics>
<events>true</events>
<events_cumulative>false</events_cumulative>
<asynchronous_metrics>true</asynchronous_metrics>
</graphite>
graphite_rollup
石墨细化数据的设置。
有关详细信息，请参阅 GraphiteMergeTree.
示例
<graphite_rollup_example>
<default>
<function>max</function>
<retention>
<age>0</age>
<precision>60</precision>
</retention>
<retention>
<age>3600</age>
<precision>300</precision>
</retention>
<retention>
<age>86400</age>
<precision>3600</precision>
</retention>
</default>
</graphite_rollup_example>
http_port/https_port
通过HTTP连接到服务器的端口。
如果
https_port 被指定, openSSL 必须配置。
如果
http_port 指定时，即使设置了OpenSSL配置，也会忽略该配置。
示例
<https_port>9999</https_port>
http_server_default_response
访问ClickHouse HTTP(s)服务器时默认显示的页面。 默认值为 “Ok.” （最后有换行符)
示例
打开
https://tabix.io/ 访问时
http://localhost: http_port.
<http_server_default_response>
<![CDATA[<html ng-app="SMI2"><head><base href="http://ui.tabix.io/"></head><body><div ui-view="" class="content-ui"></div><script src="http://loader.tabix.io/master.js"></script></body></html>]]>
</http_server_default_response>
包括_从
带替换的文件的路径。
有关详细信息，请参阅部分 “配置文件”.
示例
<include_from>/etc/metrica.xml</include_from>
interserver_http_port
用于在ClickHouse服务器之间交换数据的端口。
示例
<interserver_http_port>9009</interserver_http_port>
interserver_http_host
其他服务器可用于访问此服务器的主机名。
如果省略，它以相同的方式作为定义
hostname-f 指挥部
用于脱离特定的网络接口。
示例
<interserver_http_host>example.yandex.ru</interserver_http_host>
interserver_http_credentials
用户名和密码用于在以下期间进行身份验证 复制 与复制*引擎。 这些凭据仅用于副本之间的通信，与ClickHouse客户端的凭据无关。 服务器正在检查这些凭据以连接副本，并在连接到其他副本时使用相同的凭据。 因此，这些凭据应该为集群中的所有副本设置相同。 默认情况下，不使用身份验证。
本节包含以下参数:
user— username.
password— password.
示例
<interserver_http_credentials>
<user>admin</user>
<password>222</password>
</interserver_http_credentials>
keep_alive_timeout
ClickHouse在关闭连接之前等待传入请求的秒数。默认为10秒。
示例
<keep_alive_timeout>10</keep_alive_timeout>
listen_host
对请求可能来自的主机的限制。 如果您希望服务器回答所有这些问题，请指定
::.
例:
<listen_host>::1</listen_host>
<listen_host>127.0.0.1</listen_host>
记录器
日志记录设置。
键:
- level – Logging level. Acceptable values:
trace,
debug,
information,
warning,
error.
- log – The log file. Contains all the entries according to
level.
- errorlog – Error log file.
- size – Size of the file. Applies to
log和
errorlog. 一旦文件到达
size，ClickHouse存档并重命名它，并在其位置创建一个新的日志文件。
- count – The number of archived log files that ClickHouse stores.
示例
<logger>
<level>trace</level>
<log>/var/log/clickhouse-server/clickhouse-server.log</log>
<errorlog>/var/log/clickhouse-server/clickhouse-server.err.log</errorlog>
<size>1000M</size>
<count>10</count>
</logger>
还支持写入系统日志。 配置示例:
<logger>
<use_syslog>1</use_syslog>
<syslog>
<address>syslog.remote:10514</address>
<hostname>myhost.local</hostname>
<facility>LOG_LOCAL6</facility>
<format>syslog</format>
</syslog>
</logger>
键:
- use_syslog — Required setting if you want to write to the syslog.
- address — The host[:port] of syslogd. If omitted, the local daemon is used.
- hostname — Optional. The name of the host that logs are sent from.
- facility — 系统日志工具关键字 在大写字母与 “LOG_” 前缀: (
LOG_USER,
LOG_DAEMON,
LOG_LOCAL3，等等）。 默认值:
LOG_USER如果
address被指定,
LOG_DAEMON otherwise.
- format – Message format. Possible values:
bsd和
syslog.
宏
复制表的参数替换。
如果不使用复制的表，则可以省略。
有关详细信息，请参阅部分 “创建复制的表”.
示例
<macros incl="macros" optional="true" />
mark_cache_size
表引擎使用的标记缓存的近似大小（以字节为单位） MergeTree 家人
缓存为服务器共享，并根据需要分配内存。 缓存大小必须至少为5368709120。
示例
<mark_cache_size>5368709120</mark_cache_size>
max_concurrent_queries
同时处理的请求的最大数量。
示例
<max_concurrent_queries>100</max_concurrent_queries>
max_connections
入站连接的最大数量。
示例
<max_connections>4096</max_connections>
max_open_files
打开文件的最大数量。
默认情况下:
maximum.
我们建议在Mac OS X中使用此选项，因为
getrlimit() 函数返回一个不正确的值。
示例
<max_open_files>262144</max_open_files>
max_table_size_to_drop
限制删除表。
如果一个大小 MergeTree 表超过
max_table_size_to_drop （以字节为单位），您无法使用删除查询将其删除。
如果仍然需要在不重新启动ClickHouse服务器的情况下删除表，请创建
<clickhouse-path>/flags/force_drop_table 文件并运行DROP查询。
默认值：50GB。
值0表示您可以删除所有表而不受任何限制。
示例
<max_table_size_to_drop>0</max_table_size_to_drop>
merge_tree
微调中的表 MergeTree.
有关详细信息，请参阅MergeTreeSettings。h头文件。
示例
<merge_tree>
<max_suspicious_broken_parts>5</max_suspicious_broken_parts>
</merge_tree>
openSSL
SSL客户端/服务器配置。
对SSL的支持由
libpoco 图书馆. 该接口在文件中描述 SSLManager.h
服务器/客户端设置的密钥:
- privateKeyFile – The path to the file with the secret key of the PEM certificate. The file may contain a key and certificate at the same time.
- certificateFile – The path to the client/server certificate file in PEM format. You can omit it if
privateKeyFile包含证书。
- caConfig – The path to the file or directory that contains trusted root certificates.
- verificationMode – The method for checking the node’s certificates. Details are in the description of the A.背景 同学们 可能的值:
none,
relaxed,
strict,
once.
- verificationDepth – The maximum length of the verification chain. Verification will fail if the certificate chain length exceeds the set value.
- loadDefaultCAFile – Indicates that built-in CA certificates for OpenSSL will be used. Acceptable values:
true,
false. |
- cipherList – Supported OpenSSL encryptions. For example:
ALL:!ADH:!LOW:!EXP:!MD5:@STRENGTH.
- cacheSessions – Enables or disables caching sessions. Must be used in combination with
sessionIdContext. 可接受的值:
true,
false.
- sessionIdContext – A unique set of random characters that the server appends to each generated identifier. The length of the string must not exceed
SSL_MAX_SSL_SESSION_ID_LENGTH. 始终建议使用此参数，因为如果服务器缓存会话，以及客户端请求缓存，它有助于避免出现问题。 默认值:
${application.name}.
- sessionCacheSize – The maximum number of sessions that the server caches. Default value: 1024*20. 0 – Unlimited sessions.
- sessionTimeout – Time for caching the session on the server.
- extendedVerification – Automatically extended verification of certificates after the session ends. Acceptable values:
true,
false.
- requireTLSv1 – Require a TLSv1 connection. Acceptable values:
true,
false.
- requireTLSv1_1 – Require a TLSv1.1 connection. Acceptable values:
true,
false.
- requireTLSv1_2 – Require a TLSv1.2 connection. Acceptable values:
true,
false.
- fips – Activates OpenSSL FIPS mode. Supported if the library’s OpenSSL version supports FIPS.
- privateKeyPassphraseHandler – Class (PrivateKeyPassphraseHandler subclass) that requests the passphrase for accessing the private key. For example:
<privateKeyPassphraseHandler>,
<name>KeyFileHandler</name>,
<options><password>test</password></options>,
</privateKeyPassphraseHandler>.
- invalidCertificateHandler – Class (a subclass of CertificateHandler) for verifying invalid certificates. For example:
<invalidCertificateHandler> <name>ConsoleCertificateHandler</name> </invalidCertificateHandler>.
- disableProtocols – Protocols that are not allowed to use.
- preferServerCiphers – Preferred server ciphers on the client.
设置示例:
<openSSL>
<server>
<!-- openssl req -subj "/CN=localhost" -new -newkey rsa:2048 -days 365 -nodes -x509 -keyout /etc/clickhouse-server/server.key -out /etc/clickhouse-server/server.crt -->
<certificateFile>/etc/clickhouse-server/server.crt</certificateFile>
<privateKeyFile>/etc/clickhouse-server/server.key</privateKeyFile>
<!-- openssl dhparam -out /etc/clickhouse-server/dhparam.pem 4096 -->
<dhParamsFile>/etc/clickhouse-server/dhparam.pem</dhParamsFile>
<verificationMode>none</verificationMode>
<loadDefaultCAFile>true</loadDefaultCAFile>
<cacheSessions>true</cacheSessions>
<disableProtocols>sslv2,sslv3</disableProtocols>
<preferServerCiphers>true</preferServerCiphers>
</server>
<client>
<loadDefaultCAFile>true</loadDefaultCAFile>
<cacheSessions>true</cacheSessions>
<disableProtocols>sslv2,sslv3</disableProtocols>
<preferServerCiphers>true</preferServerCiphers>
<!-- Use for self-signed: <verificationMode>none</verificationMode> -->
<invalidCertificateHandler>
<!-- Use for self-signed: <name>AcceptCertificateHandler</name> -->
<name>RejectCertificateHandler</name>
</invalidCertificateHandler>
</client>
</openSSL>
part_log
记录与之关联的事件 MergeTree. 例如，添加或合并数据。 您可以使用日志来模拟合并算法并比较它们的特征。 您可以可视化合并过程。
查询记录在 系统。part_log 表，而不是在一个单独的文件。 您可以在以下命令中配置此表的名称
table 参数（见下文）。
使用以下参数配置日志记录:
database– Name of the database.
table– Name of the system table.
partition_by– Sets a 自定义分区键.
flush_interval_milliseconds– Interval for flushing data from the buffer in memory to the table.
示例
<part_log>
<database>system</database>
<table>part_log</table>
<partition_by>toMonday(event_date)</partition_by>
<flush_interval_milliseconds>7500</flush_interval_milliseconds>
</part_log>
路径
包含数据的目录的路径。
!!! note "注" 尾部斜杠是强制性的。
示例
<path>/var/lib/clickhouse/</path>
query_log
用于记录接收到的查询的设置 log_queries=1 设置。
查询记录在 系统。query_log 表，而不是在一个单独的文件。 您可以更改表的名称
table 参数（见下文）。
使用以下参数配置日志记录:
database– Name of the database.
table– Name of the system table the queries will be logged in.
partition_by– Sets a 自定义分区键 为了一张桌子
flush_interval_milliseconds– Interval for flushing data from the buffer in memory to the table.
如果该表不存在，ClickHouse将创建它。 如果在ClickHouse服务器更新时查询日志的结构发生了更改，则会重命名具有旧结构的表，并自动创建新表。
示例
<query_log>
<database>system</database>
<table>query_log</table>
<partition_by>toMonday(event_date)</partition_by>
<flush_interval_milliseconds>7500</flush_interval_milliseconds>
</query_log>
query_thread_log
设置用于记录接收到的查询的线程 log_query_threads=1 设置。
查询记录在 系统。query_thread_log 表，而不是在一个单独的文件。 您可以更改表的名称
table 参数（见下文）。
使用以下参数配置日志记录:
database– Name of the database.
table– Name of the system table the queries will be logged in.
partition_by– Sets a 自定义分区键 对于一个系统表。
flush_interval_milliseconds– Interval for flushing data from the buffer in memory to the table.
如果该表不存在，ClickHouse将创建它。 如果更新ClickHouse服务器时查询线程日志的结构发生了更改，则会重命名具有旧结构的表，并自动创建新表。
示例
<query_thread_log>
<database>system</database>
<table>query_thread_log</table>
<partition_by>toMonday(event_date)</partition_by>
<flush_interval_milliseconds>7500</flush_interval_milliseconds>
</query_thread_log>
trace_log
设置为 trace_log 系统表操作。
参数:
database— Database for storing a table.
table— Table name.
partition_by— 自定义分区键 对于一个系统表。
flush_interval_milliseconds— Interval for flushing data from the buffer in memory to the table.
默认服务器配置文件
config.xml 包含以下设置部分:
<trace_log>
<database>system</database>
<table>trace_log</table>
<partition_by>toYYYYMM(event_date)</partition_by>
<flush_interval_milliseconds>7500</flush_interval_milliseconds>
</trace_log>
query_masking_rules
基于正则表达式的规则，在将查询以及所有日志消息存储在服务器日志中之前，这些规则将应用于查询以及所有日志消息,
system.query_log,
system.text_log,
system.processes 表，并在日志中发送给客户端。 这允许防止
从SQL查询敏感数据泄漏（如姓名，电子邮件，个人
标识符或信用卡号码）记录。
示例
<query_masking_rules>
<rule>
<name>hide SSN</name>
<regexp>(^|\D)\d{3}-\d{2}-\d{4}($|\D)</regexp>
<replace>000-00-0000</replace>
</rule>
</query_masking_rules>
配置字段:
name-规则的名称（可选)
regexp-RE2兼容正则表达式（强制性)
replace-敏感数据的替换字符串（可选，默认情况下-六个星号)
屏蔽规则应用于整个查询（以防止敏感数据从格式错误/不可解析的查询泄漏）。
system.events 表有计数器
QueryMaskingRulesMatch 其中具有匹配的查询屏蔽规则的总数。
对于分布式查询，每个服务器必须单独配置，否则，子查询传递给其他 节点将被存储而不屏蔽。
remote_servers
所使用的集群的配置 分布 表引擎和由
cluster 表功能。
示例
<remote_servers incl="clickhouse_remote_servers" />
对于该值
incl 属性，请参阅部分 “配置文件”.
另请参阅
时区
服务器的时区。
指定为UTC时区或地理位置（例如，非洲/阿比让）的IANA标识符。
当DateTime字段输出为文本格式（打印在屏幕上或文件中）时，以及从字符串获取DateTime时，时区对于字符串和DateTime格式之间的转换是必需的。 此外，如果在输入参数中没有收到时区，则时区用于处理时间和日期的函数。
示例
<timezone>Asia/Istanbul</timezone>
tcp_port
通过TCP协议与客户端通信的端口。
示例
<tcp_port>9000</tcp_port>
tcp_port_secure
TCP端口，用于与客户端进行安全通信。 使用它与 OpenSSL 设置。
可能的值
整数。
默认值
<tcp_port_secure>9440</tcp_port_secure>
mysql_port
通过MySQL协议与客户端通信的端口。
可能的值
整数。
示例
<mysql_port>9004</mysql_port>
tmp_path
用于处理大型查询的临时数据的路径。
!!! note "注" 尾部斜杠是强制性的。
示例
<tmp_path>/var/lib/clickhouse/tmp/</tmp_path>
tmp_policy
从政策
storage_configuration 存储临时文件。
如果没有设置
tmp_path 被使用，否则被忽略。
!!! note "注"
- `move_factor` 被忽略
keep_free_space_bytes被忽略
max_data_part_size_bytes被忽略 -您必须在该政策中只有一个卷
uncompressed_cache_size
表引擎使用的未压缩数据的缓存大小（以字节为单位） MergeTree.
服务器有一个共享缓存。 内存按需分配。 如果选项使用缓存 use_uncompressed_cache 被启用。
在个别情况下，未压缩的缓存对于非常短的查询是有利的。
示例
<uncompressed_cache_size>8589934592</uncompressed_cache_size>
user_files_path
包含用户文件的目录。 在表函数中使用 文件().
示例
<user_files_path>/var/lib/clickhouse/user_files/</user_files_path>
users_config
包含文件的路径:
- 用户配置。
- 访问权限。
- 设置配置文件。
- 配额设置。
示例
<users_config>users.xml</users_config>
zookeeper
包含允许ClickHouse与 zookpeer 集群。
ClickHouse使用ZooKeeper存储复制表副本的元数据。 如果未使用复制的表，则可以省略此部分参数。
本节包含以下参数:
node— ZooKeeper endpoint. You can set multiple endpoints.
例如:
<node index="1">
<host>example_host</host>
<port>2181</port>
</node>
The `index` attribute specifies the node order when trying to connect to the ZooKeeper cluster.
session_timeout— Maximum timeout for the client session in milliseconds.
root— The znode被用作根由ClickHouse服务器使用znodes 可选。
identity— User and password, that can be required by ZooKeeper to give access to requested znodes. Optional.
配置示例
<zookeeper>
<node>
<host>example1</host>
<port>2181</port>
</node>
<node>
<host>example2</host>
<port>2181</port>
</node>
<session_timeout_ms>30000</session_timeout_ms>
<operation_timeout_ms>10000</operation_timeout_ms>
<!-- Optional. Chroot suffix. Should exist. -->
<root>/path/to/zookeeper/node</root>
<!-- Optional. Zookeeper digest ACL string. -->
<identity>user:password</identity>
</zookeeper>
另请参阅
use_minimalistic_part_header_in_zookeeper
ZooKeeper中数据部分头的存储方法。
此设置仅适用于
MergeTree 家人 它可以指定:
在全球范围内 merge_tree 一节
config.xml文件
ClickHouse使用服务器上所有表的设置。 您可以随时更改设置。 当设置更改时，现有表会更改其行为。
对于每个表。
创建表时，指定相应的 发动机设置. 即使全局设置更改，具有此设置的现有表的行为也不会更改。
可能的值
- 0 — Functionality is turned off.
- 1 — Functionality is turned on.
如果
use_minimalistic_part_header_in_zookeeper = 1，然后 复制 表存储的数据部分的头紧凑使用一个单一的
znode. 如果表包含许多列，则此存储方法显着减少了Zookeeper中存储的数据量。
:::info "注意"
申请后 `use_minimalistic_part_header_in_zookeeper = 1`，您不能将ClickHouse服务器降级到不支持此设置的版本。 在集群中的服务器上升级ClickHouse时要小心。 不要一次升级所有服务器。 在测试环境中或在集群的几台服务器上测试ClickHouse的新版本更安全。
Data part headers already stored with this setting can't be restored to their previous (non-compact) representation.
默认值: 0.
disable_internal_dns_cache
禁用内部DNS缓存。 推荐用于在系统中运行ClickHouse 随着频繁变化的基础设施，如Kubernetes。
默认值: 0.
dns_cache_update_period
更新存储在ClickHouse内部DNS缓存中的IP地址的周期（以秒为单位）。 更新是在一个单独的系统线程中异步执行的。
默认值: 15.