SSL X.509 certificate authentication

SSL 'strict' option enables mandatory certificate validation for the incoming connections. In this case, only connections with trusted certificates can be established. Connections with untrusted certificates will be rejected. Thus, certificate validation allows to uniquely authenticate an incoming connection. Common Name field of the certificate is used to identify connected user. This allows to associate multiple certificates with the same user. Additionally, reissuing and revoking of the certificates does not affect the ClickHouse configuration.

To enable SSL certificate authentication, a list of Common Name 's for each ClickHouse user must be specified in the settings file users.xml :

Example

< clickhouse >

< !- ... -- >

< users >

< user_name >

< ssl_certificates >

< common_name > host.domain.com:example_user </ common_name >

< common_name > host.domain.com:example_user_dev </ common_name >



</ ssl_certificates >



</ user_name >

</ users >

</ clickhouse >

