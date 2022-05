Cache Types

When performing queries, ClichHouse uses different caches.

Main cache types:

mark_cache — Cache of marks used by table engines of the MergeTree family.

Cache of uncompressed data used by table engines of the MergeTree family.

Additional cache types:

DNS cache.

Regexp cache.

Compiled expressions cache.

Avro format schemas cache.

Dictionaries data cache.

Indirectly used:

OS page cache.

To drop cache, use SYSTEM DROP ... CACHE statements.

