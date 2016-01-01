服务器数据包
|value
|name
|description
|0
|Hello
|服务器握手响应
|1
|Data
|同 client data
|2
|Exception
|查询处理异常
|3
|Progress
|查询进度
|4
|Pong
|Ping 响应
|5
|EndOfStream
|所有数据包已传输
|6
|ProfileInfo
|性能分析数据
|7
|Totals
|总值
|8
|Extremes
|极值（最小值，最大值）
|9
|TablesStatusResponse
|对 TableStatus 请求的响应
|10
|Log
|查询系统日志
|11
|TableColumns
|列描述
|12
|UUIDs
|唯一部分ID的列表
|13
|ReadTaskRequest
|字符串（UUID）描述需要下一个任务的请求
|14
|ProfileEvents
|来自服务器的性能事件数据包
Data、
Totals 和
Extremes 可以被压缩。
Hello
对 client hello 的响应。
|field
|type
|value
|description
|name
|String
Clickhouse
|服务器名称
|version_major
|UVarInt
21
|服务器主版本
|version_minor
|UVarInt
12
|服务器次版本
|revision
|UVarInt
54452
|服务器修订版本
|tz
|String
Europe/Moscow
|服务器时区
|display_name
|String
Clickhouse
|UI 中的服务器名称
|version_patch
|UVarInt
3
|服务器补丁版本
Exception
服务器在查询处理期间的异常。
|field
|type
|value
|description
|code
|Int32
60
|见 ErrorCodes.cpp.
|name
|String
DB::Exception
|服务器异常
|message
|String
DB::Exception: Table X doesn't exist
|服务器异常信息
|stack_trace
|String
|~
|C++ 堆栈跟踪
|nested
|Bool
true
|更多错误
可以连续列出异常，直到
nested 为
false。
Progress
查询执行的进度由服务器定期报告。
提示
进度以 增量 形式报告。总计由客户端累积。
|field
|type
|value
|description
|rows
|UVarInt
65535
|行数
|bytes
|UVarInt
871799
|字节数
|total_rows
|UVarInt
0
|总行数
|wrote_rows
|UVarInt
0
|来自客户端的行数
|wrote_bytes
|UVarInt
0
|来自客户端的字节数
Pong
对 client ping 的响应，没有数据包主体。
End of stream
不再发送 Data 数据包，查询结果已完全从服务器传送到客户端。
没有数据包主体。
Profile info
|field
|type
|rows
|UVarInt
|blocks
|UVarInt
|bytes
|UVarInt
|applied_limit
|Bool
|rows_before_limit
|UVarInt
|calculated_rows_before_limit
|Bool
Log
数据块 包含服务器日志。
提示
编编码为 数据块 的列，但从未压缩。
|column
|type
|time
|DateTime
|time_micro
|UInt32
|host_name
|String
|query_id
|String
|thread_id
|UInt64
|priority
|Int8
|source
|String
|text
|String
Profile events
数据块 包含性能事件。
提示
编编码为 数据块 的列，但从未压缩。
value 类型为
UInt64 或
Int64，具体取决于服务器修订版本。
|column
|type
|host_name
|String
|current_time
|DateTime
|thread_id
|UInt64
|type
|Int8
|name
|String
|value
|UInt64 or Int64