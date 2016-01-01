数据目录
Beta feature. Learn more.
ClickHouse Cloud 可以直接连接到您的开放表格式数据目录，让您在不复制数据的情况下访问数据湖中的表。完成集成后，目录中的表会作为可查询的数据库出现在 ClickHouse 中。您可以通过 SQL 命令（DataLakeCatalog），或在 ClickHouse Cloud UI 的 Data Sources 选项卡中完成配置。
通过 UI：
- 使用与数据目录对象字段一致的表单来简化配置
- 为所有活动数据目录集成提供统一界面
- 在保存时测试连接和凭证
|Name
|Open Table Format Supported
|Support
|Version
|AWS Glue Catalog
|Iceberg
|Cloud & Core
|25.10+
|Lakekeeper
|Iceberg
|Core
|25.10+
|Microsoft OneLake
|Iceberg
|Cloud & Core
|25.12+
|Nessie
|Iceberg
|Core
|25.10+
|Polaris/Open Catalog
|Iceberg
|Core
|26.1+
|REST catalog
|Iceberg
|Core
|25.10+
|Unity Catalog
|Iceberg (UniForm-enabled and managed), Delta
|Cloud (Iceberg only) & Core
|25.10+
我们计划支持更多目录，包括 Horizon 和 S3 表的 REST 端点。