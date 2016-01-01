跳转到主内容
跳转到主内容

数据目录

Beta feature. Learn more.

ClickHouse Cloud 可以直接连接到您的开放表格式数据目录，让您在不复制数据的情况下访问数据湖中的表。完成集成后，目录中的表会作为可查询的数据库出现在 ClickHouse 中。您可以通过 SQL 命令（DataLakeCatalog），或在 ClickHouse Cloud UI 的 Data Sources 选项卡中完成配置。

通过 UI：

  • 使用与数据目录对象字段一致的表单来简化配置
  • 为所有活动数据目录集成提供统一界面
  • 在保存时测试连接和凭证
带有数据目录集成的 ClickHouse Cloud UI
NameOpen Table Format SupportedSupportVersion
AWS Glue CatalogIcebergCloud & Core25.10+
LakekeeperIcebergCore25.10+
Microsoft OneLakeIcebergCloud & Core25.12+
NessieIcebergCore25.10+
Polaris/Open CatalogIcebergCore26.1+
REST catalogIcebergCore25.10+
Unity CatalogIceberg (UniForm-enabled and managed), DeltaCloud (Iceberg only) & Core25.10+

我们计划支持更多目录，包括 Horizon 和 S3 表的 REST 端点。