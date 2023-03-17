跳到主要内容

Useful queries for troubleshooting

A collection of handy queries for troubleshooting ClickHouse, including monitoring table sizes, long-running queries, and errors.

In no particular order, here are some handy queries for troubleshooting ClickHouse and figuring out what is happening.

We also have a great blog with some essential queries for monitoring ClickHouse.

View which settings have been changed from the default

Get the size of all your tables

The response looks like:

Row count and average day size of your table

Compression columns percentage as well as the size of primary index in memory

You can see how compressed your data is by column. This query also returns the size of your primary indexes in memory - useful to know because primary indexes must fit in memory.

Number of queries sent by client in the last 10 minutes

Feel free to increase or decrease the time interval in the toIntervalMinute(10) function:

Number of parts in each partition

Finding long running queries

This can help find queries that are stuck:

Using the query id of the worst running query, we can get a stack trace that can help when debugging.

View the most recent errors

The response looks like:

Top 10 queries that are using the most CPU and memory

How much disk space are my projection using

Show disk storage, number of parts, number of rows in system.parts and marks across databases

List details of recently written new parts

The details include when they got created, how large they are, how many rows, and more:

