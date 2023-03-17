Useful queries for troubleshooting

A collection of handy queries for troubleshooting ClickHouse, including monitoring table sizes, long-running queries, and errors.

In no particular order, here are some handy queries for troubleshooting ClickHouse and figuring out what is happening.

We also have a great blog with some essential queries for monitoring ClickHouse.

The response looks like:

You can see how compressed your data is by column. This query also returns the size of your primary indexes in memory - useful to know because primary indexes must fit in memory.

Feel free to increase or decrease the time interval in the toIntervalMinute(10) function:

This can help find queries that are stuck:

Using the query id of the worst running query, we can get a stack trace that can help when debugging.

The response looks like:

The details include when they got created, how large they are, how many rows, and more: