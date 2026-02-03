Understanding part types and storage formats

Learn about the different part types (Wide vs Compact) and storage formats (Full vs Packed) in ClickHouse, and how they affect performance.

ClickHouse uses two independent concepts for organizing data within parts:

Part types (Wide vs Compact): How column data is stored within a part

Part types determine how column data is organized within a data part.

Type Description Best for Wide Each column is stored in separate file(s), each with its own marks file Queries selecting a subset of columns Compact All columns are stored in a single file with a single marks file Ingestion performance and queries needing all columns

The part type is controlled by the following table settings:

min_bytes_for_wide_part : Minimum bytes for a part to use Wide format

: Minimum bytes for a part to use Wide format min_rows_for_wide_part : Minimum rows for a part to use Wide format

If either the number of bytes or rows in a data part is less than the corresponding setting value, the part is stored in Compact format; otherwise, it uses Wide format.

Compact parts:

Better ingestion performance

Optimal when queries need all columns

More efficient for small parts

Wide parts:

More efficient for queries selecting only a subset of columns

Better for large datasets with selective column access

Compact-to-wide merges are slower than wide-to-wide merges because ClickHouse uses vertical merge algorithms for compact-to-wide conversions, while using horizontal algorithms for compact-to-compact merges. If you want to force the use of wide parts regardless of size, you can set min_bytes_for_wide_part=0 .

This can be useful in the following scenarios:

When you have tables with many columns (e.g. over 600 columns) and are making large inserts, setting this to 0 can help with performance For optimizing memory usage of system tables like system.metric_log and system.text_log that are consuming excessive memory during merges When dealing with tables that have high insert volumes and you want to optimize storage and merge behavior When you want consistent part format behavior and don't want the overhead of format transitions based on size thresholds

It's worth noting that while setting this to 0 can improve certain performance characteristics, it may generate more GET requests to S3 storage due to the wide parts format.

Column size statistics are not calculated for compact parts, which can affect monitoring and optimization efforts. When querying system.parts_columns , compact parts show 0 for column_data_compressed_bytes and column_data_uncompressed_bytes . For more information see "Find counts and sizes of wide or compact parts".

Storage formats determine how a part's files are physically stored on disk.

Format Description Availability Full Each file is stored individually in the part directory Open source and Cloud Packed All files are bundled into a single archive file ClickHouse Cloud only

In Full storage, each part consists of multiple separate files stored individually on disk. This is the default and only option in open source ClickHouse.

In Packed storage, all part files are bundled into a single archive. This significantly reduces the number of file operations, which is critical for remote storage like S3 where each request has associated latency and cost.

Benefits of Packed storage:

Fewer S3/object storage API calls

Reduced metadata pressure on the coordination service

Lower storage costs (full storage can be significantly more expensive)

Better performance for small parts on remote storage

In ClickHouse Cloud, a part uses Packed storage if any of these conditions are true:

Uncompressed bytes < min_bytes_for_full_part_storage

Row count < min_rows_for_full_part_storage

Merge level < min_level_for_full_part_storage

Open source While the settings min_bytes_for_full_part_storage , min_rows_for_full_part_storage , and min_level_for_full_part_storage are defined in open source ClickHouse, they have no effect because the Packed storage implementation is only available in ClickHouse Cloud.

The min_level_for_full_part_storage setting can be used to optimize both performance and costs in ClickHouse Cloud environments, particularly for tables that receive continuous inserts. The setting is available starting in ClickHouse version 25.10 and works in conjunction with min_level_for_wide_part to provide comprehensive control over part storage strategies.

Changing it from the default value (0) could be considered in the following use cases:

When tables receive regular data ingestion, initial parts will be merged away quickly, making it wasteful to store them in full part format initially

Setting this parameter prevents expensive S3 PUT requests during inserts. For example, one analysis showed that inserts creating full parts averaged 31.3 PUT requests per insert, while those creating only packed parts averaged just 2.22 PUT requests per insert

Insert operations become faster, especially for tables with many columns, since packed storage writes all data into one file rather than creating separate files for each column.

Recommended configuration:

Set min_level_for_full_part_storage = 2 for cloud deployments. This ensures that:

Level 0 parts (initial inserts) use packed storage

Level 1 parts continue using packed storage

Only parts at level 2 and above use full storage format

提示 Avoid this setting for tables that receive very large but infrequent writes where insufficient merges occur, as large initial writes may benefit from full part storage immediately.

These two concepts are orthogonal and you can have any combination, depending on if you are using ClickHouse Cloud or Open Source ClickHouse:

Combination Use case Wide + Full Large parts on local storage (default in open source) Wide + Packed Large parts on cloud storage Compact + Full Small parts on local storage Compact + Packed Small parts on cloud storage

You can inspect the part type and part storage type of existing parts using the system.parts table:

SELECT part_type, part_storage_type, max(level), count(), formatReadableSize(max(data_uncompressed_bytes)), formatReadableSize(min(data_uncompressed_bytes)) FROM system.parts WHERE (database != 'system') AND active GROUP BY 1, 2 ORDER BY 1 ASC, 2 ASC

You will see something like this:

┌─part_type─┬─part_storage_type─┬─max(level)─┬─count()─┬─formatReadab⋯sed_bytes))─┬─formatReadab⋯sed_bytes))─┐ 1. │ Compact │ Full │ 12688 │ 2456 │ 1023.87 MiB │ 23.78 MiB │ 2. │ Compact │ Packed │ 97383 │ 13748 │ 127.77 MiB │ 1.00 B │ 3. │ Wide │ Full │ 7642 │ 2000 │ 1.38 TiB │ 30.18 MiB │ 4. │ Wide │ Packed │ 10 │ 187 │ 110.01 MiB │ 1.30 KiB │ └───────────┴───────────────────┴────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────┘