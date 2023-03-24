How to quickly recreate a small table across different terminals

Learn how to quickly recreate a small table and its data across different terminals using copy/paste for development environments.

How can I quickly recreate a table and its data using just copy/paste across different terminals?

This is NOT a recommended practice to migrate data from one database to another and it should NOT be used for production data migration.

This is simply intended as a quick and dirty way to recreate small amount of data when developing across multiple environments.

Get the CREATE TABLE statement with SHOW CREATE table :

Get the data export using FORMAT SQLInsert

Note you will need to replace the name table at point 2 with the actual table name ( cookies in this example)