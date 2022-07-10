How to confirm if a Projection is used by the query?
Learn how to check if a projection is used in ClickHouse queries by testing with sample data and using EXPLAIN to verify projection usage.
Question
How can I tell if a projection is used?
Answer
- Create a sample database
- Create a sample table that will use column1 as the primary key
- Add a projection
for_column2to use column2 as the primary key
- Insert test data
*this inserts 100000 rows with random numbers in column1 and column2
- Check sample set of data
- Test that it is using the original table with column1:
*notice that it is reading from
db1.table1_projections
- Test reading from the projection by using column2 in the where clause
*notice that now the
for_column2 projection is used.
For more info
Projections: https://clickhouse.com/docs/sql-reference/statements/alter/projection
numbers table function: https://clickhouse.com/docs/sql-reference/table-functions/numbers
Blog for generating random data: https://clickhouse.com/blog/generating-random-test-distribution-data-for-clickhouse
