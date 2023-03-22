How do I export PostgreSQL data to Parquet, CSV or JSON?

Learn how to export PostgreSQL data to Parquet, CSV, or JSON formats using `clickhouse-local` with various examples.

This one is easy with clickhouse-local :

Use the postgresql table function to read the data

table function to read the data Use the INTO OUTFILE _filename_ FORMAT clause and specify the desired output format

The output format can be any of the supported ouput formats in ClickHouse. Let's look at a few examples...

These examples use clickhouse-local , which is a part of the ClickHouse binary. Download it using the following:

The postgresql table function allows SELECT (and INSERT ) queries to be performed on data that is stored on a remote PostgreSQL server. For example, to view the entire contents of a table in PostgreSQL:

We can pipe the output of this query to a file using INTO OUTFILE . Use FORMAT to specify the format of the file to be created. Let's grab the entire contents of the PostgreSQL table, and send its contents to a Parquet file:

备注 Because the name of the output file has a .parquet extension, ClickHouse assumes we want the Parquet format, so notice we omitted the FORMAT Parquet clause.

It's the same as for Parquet, except we specify a more approriate filename for the output:

That's it! ClickHouse sees the .csv extension on the output file name and outputs the data as comma-separated. Otherwise, it's the exact same command as above.

To go from PostgreSQL to JSON, we just change the filename and ClickHouse will figure out the format:

备注 You don't have to stop here - you can use clickhouse-local to pull data from PostgreSQL and send it to all types of output formats. If ClickHouse can not determine the output type by the filename extension, or if you want to specifically choose a format, add the FOMRAT clause:

Instead of using INTO OUTFILE , you can stream the results of a table function to another process. Here's a simple example to demonstrate the syntax - we count the number of rows using the Linux wc -l command:

However, we could easily stream the rows to a shell script, Python script, or any other process that you want.