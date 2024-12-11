Can you PIVOT in ClickHouse?
Introduction
ClickHouse has no pivot operator, but we can achieve similar behavior using aggregate function combinators and, in particular, the ones with the
-Map suffix.
In this article, we're going to learn how to do that. There is also a video covering the same material, which you can see below:
Understanding aggregate function combinators
Let's start with a simple example. We're going to use clickhouse-local, which you can launch by running the following:
The following query calls the
sumMap function, which takes in a map and sums the values of each key:
This isn't a particularly interesting example as it returns the same map that we passed in.
Let's now call
sumMap over multiple rows of maps;
The key
ClickHouse appeared on both rows and its values have been summed. The key
ClickBench was only present on one line, so it sums a single value, which returns that value!
We can also use
maxMap to find the maximum values per key:
Or we can use
avgMap to find the average value per key:
Hopefully that's given you an idea of how these function combinators work.
Real-World Application: UK housing prices dataset
Now we're going to use them on a bigger dataset in the ClickHouse SQL playground.
We can connect to the playground using clickhouse-client:
We're going to query the
uk_price_paid table, so let's explore the data in that table:
We can see above that the table contains various fields related to property sales in the UK.
Grouping and aggregating by decade
Let's work out the median prices grouped by county for each decade in the dataset:
Filtering results
We can filter the results to only include data from 2010 and on:
Combining multiple aggregations
And if we want to find the maximum price per decade we can do that using the
maxMap function that we saw earlier:
Applying functions to map values
Alternatively, we can compute the average price using
avgMap.
Those values have a lot of decimal points, which we can clean up by using the
mapApply function to call the
floor function on each value in the map:
Flexible grouping: counties, districts, and postcodes
Let's try to group by some different fields. This time we're going to compute the median price per decade grouped by county and district:
We could also choose to group by year and then concatenate
postcode1 and
postcode2 in the map: