What if I have a problem with encodings when using Oracle via ODBC?

If you use Oracle as a source of ClickHouse external dictionaries via Oracle ODBC driver, you need to set the correct value for the `NLS_LANG` environment variable in `/etc/default/clickhouse`.

For more information, see the Oracle NLS_LANG FAQ.

Example