跳到主要内容

What if I have a problem with encodings when using Oracle via ODBC?

If you use Oracle as a source of ClickHouse external dictionaries via Oracle ODBC driver, you need to set the correct value for the `NLS_LANG` environment variable in `/etc/default/clickhouse`.

What to do

If you use Oracle as a source of ClickHouse external dictionaries via Oracle ODBC driver, you need to set the correct value for the NLS_LANG environment variable in /etc/default/clickhouse.

For more information, see the Oracle NLS_LANG FAQ.

Example

· 阅读需 1 分钟