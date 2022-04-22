What if I have a problem with encodings when using Oracle via ODBC?
If you use Oracle as a source of ClickHouse external dictionaries via Oracle ODBC driver, you need to set the correct value for the `NLS_LANG` environment variable in `/etc/default/clickhouse`.
What to do
For more information, see the Oracle NLS_LANG FAQ.
Example
