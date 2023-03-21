How do I export MySQL Data to Parquet, CSV, or JSON Using ClickHouse
The
clickhouse-local tool makes it quick and easy to read data from MySQL and output the data into lots of different formats, including Parquet, CSV, and JSON. We are going to:
- Use the
mysqltable function to read the data
- Use the
INTO OUTFILE _filename_ FORMATclause and specify the desired output format
The
clickhouse-local tool is a part of the ClickHouse binary. Download it using the following:
Export MySQL to Parquet
The
mysql table function creates a table based on the results of a query sent to a MySQL instance. For example:
We can pipe the output of this query to a file using
INTO OUTFILE. Use
FORMAT to specify the format of the file to be created. Let's grab the entire contents of a MySQL table, and send its contents to a Parquet file:
Because the name of the output file has a
.parquet extension, ClickHouse assumes we want the Parquet format, so notice we omitted the
FORMAT Parquet clause.
Export MySQL to CSV
It's the same as for Parquet, except this time we use a
.csv extension on the filename. ClickHouse will realize we want a comma-separated output and that's how the data will be written to the file:
Export MySQL to JSON
To go from MySQL to JSON, just change the extension on the filename to
jsonl or
ndjson:
It's impressive how simple yet powerful the
clickhouse-local tool really is. You can easily read data from a database like MySQL and output it into all types of different output formats.