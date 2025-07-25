Memory limit exceeded for query

Troubleshooting memory limit exceeded errors for a query

As a new user, ClickHouse can often seem like magic - every query is super fast, even on the largest datasets and most ambitious queries. Invariably though, real-world usage tests even the limits of ClickHouse. Queries exceeding memory can be the result of a number of causes. Most commonly, we see large joins or aggregations on high cardinality fields. If performance is critical, and these queries are required, we often recommend users simply scale up - something ClickHouse Cloud does automatically and effortlessly to ensure your queries remain responsive. We appreciate, however, that in self-managed scenarios, this is sometimes not trivial, and maybe optimal performance is not even required. Users, in this case, have a few options.

For memory-intensive aggregations or sorting scenarios, users can use the settings max_bytes_before_external_group_by and max_bytes_before_external_sort respectively. The former of which is discussed extensively here.

In summary, this ensures any aggregations can “spill” out to disk if a memory threshold is exceeded. This will invariably impact query performance but will help ensure queries do not OOM. The latter sorting setting helps address similar issues with memory-intensive sorts. This can be particularly important in distributed environments where a coordinating node receives sorted responses from child shards. In this case, the coordinating server can be asked to sort a dataset larger than its available memory. With max_bytes_before_external_sort , sorting can be allowed to spill over to disk. This setting is also helpful for cases where the user has an ORDER BY after a GROUP BY with a LIMIT , especially in cases where the query is distributed.

For joins, users can select different JOIN algorithms, which can assist in lowering the required memory. By default, joins use the hash join, which offers the most completeness with respect to features and often the best performance. This algorithm loads the right-hand table of the JOIN into an in-memory hash table, against which the left-hand table is then evaluated. To minimize memory, users should thus place the smaller table on the right side. This approach still has limitations in memory-bound cases, however. In these cases, partial_merge join can be enabled via the join_algorithm setting. This derivative of the sort-merge algorithm, first sorts the right table into blocks and creates a min-max index for them. It then sorts parts of the left table by the join key and joins them over the right table. The min-max index is used to skip unneeded right table blocks. This is less memory-intensive at the expense of performance. Taking this concept further, the full_sorting_merge algorithm allows a JOIN to be performed when the right-hand side is very large and doesn't fit into memory and lookups are impossible, e.g. a complex subquery. In this case, both the right and left side are sorted on disk if they do not fit in memory, allowing large tables to be joined.

Since 20.3, ClickHouse has supported an auto value for the join_algorithm setting. This instructs ClickHouse to apply an adaptive join approach, where the hash-join algorithm is preferred until memory limits are violated, at which point the partial_merge algorithm is attempted. Finally, concerning joins, we encourage readers to be aware of the behavior of distributed joins and how to minimize their memory consumption. More information can be found here.