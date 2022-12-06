跳到主要内容

Marketplace

Learn how to use CSP marketplaces to subscribe to ClickHouse Cloud.

Marketplace

Details on using CSP marketplaces to subscribe to ClickHouse Cloud.

This section details billing related topics for Marketplace.

PageDescription
Marketplace BillingFAQ on Marketplace billing.
AWS Marketplace PAYGGet started with ClickHouse Cloud on the AWS Marketplace via a PAYG (Pay-as-you-go) Public Offer.
AWS Marketplace Committed ContractGet started with ClickHouse Cloud on the AWS Marketplace via a committed contract. A committed contract, also known as a a Private Offer, allows customers to commit to spending a certain amount on ClickHouse Cloud over a period of time.
GCP Marketplace PAYGGet started with ClickHouse Cloud on the GCP Marketplace via a PAYG (Pay-as-you-go) Public Offer.
GCP Marketplace Committed ContractGet started with ClickHouse Cloud on the GCP Marketplace via a committed contract. A committed contract, also known as a a Private Offer, allows customers to commit to spending a certain amount on ClickHouse Cloud over a period of time.
Azure Marketplace PAYGGet started with ClickHouse Cloud on the Azure Marketplace via a PAYG (Pay-as-you-go) Public Offer.
Azure Marketplace Committed ContractGet started with ClickHouse Cloud on the Azure Marketplace via a committed contract. A committed contract, also known as a a Private Offer, allows customers to commit to spending a certain amount on ClickHouse Cloud over a period of time.
· 阅读需 1 分钟