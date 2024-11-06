How can I use the new JSON Data Type with Kafka?

Learn how to load JSON messages from Apache Kafka directly into a single JSON column in ClickHouse using the Kafka table engine and JSON data type.

With the introduction of the new JSON data type, ClickHouse is now a good choice of database for doing JSON analytics. In this guide, we're going to learn how to load JSON messages from Apache Kafka directly into a single JSON column in ClickHouse.

Let's start by running a Kafka broker on our machine. We're also going to map port 9092 to port 9092 on our host operating system so that it's easier to interact with Kafka:

Once that's running, we need to ingest some data. The Wikimedia recent changes feed is a good source of streaming data, so let's ingest that into the wiki_events topic:

We can check that the data is being ingested by running the following command:

So far, so good.

Next, we're going to ingest the data into ClickHouse. First, let's enable the JSON type (which is currently experimental), by setting the following property:

Now, we'll create the wiki_queue table, which uses the Kafka table engine.

Note that we're using the JSONAsObject format, which will ensure that incoming messages are made available as a JSON object. This format can only be parsed into a table that has a single column with the JSON type.

Next, we'll create the underlying table to store the Wiki data:

Finally, let's create a materialized view to populate the wiki table:

We can then write queries against the wiki table. For example, we could count the number of bots that have committed changes:

Or we could find out the users that make the most changes on en.wikipedia.org :