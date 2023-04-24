How do I Install ClickHouse on Windows 10?
Learn how to install and test ClickHouse on Windows 10 using WSL 2. Includes setup, troubleshooting, and running a test environment.
How to install and test ClickHouse on Microsoft Windows
When ClickHouse installing on Windows 10 you may receive errors when inserting data, for example:
On Windows 10, WSL needs to be upgraded to WSL 2.
-
Open Powershell by right-clicking on the PowerShell icon and selecting "run as administrator".
-
Follow the instructions from Microsoft to upgrade to WSL 2, here: https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/wsl/install
-
Once it is upgraded, open WSL from PowerShell.
- For testing follow these instructions, you should have similar output: Since this is for testing, I logged in as root to avoid permissions issues:
- Create a ClickHouse directory:
- From the new directory, download clickhouse:
- Start the clickhouse server:
- In another WSL window, start the client:
- Create the database and table:
- Insert sample rows:
- View the rows:
· 阅读需 3 分钟