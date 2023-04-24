How do I Install ClickHouse on Windows 10?

Learn how to install and test ClickHouse on Windows 10 using WSL 2. Includes setup, troubleshooting, and running a test environment.

When ClickHouse installing on Windows 10 you may receive errors when inserting data, for example:

On Windows 10, WSL needs to be upgraded to WSL 2.

Open Powershell by right-clicking on the PowerShell icon and selecting "run as administrator".

Follow the instructions from Microsoft to upgrade to WSL 2, here: https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/wsl/install

Once it is upgraded, open WSL from PowerShell.

For testing follow these instructions, you should have similar output: Since this is for testing, I logged in as root to avoid permissions issues:

Create a ClickHouse directory:

From the new directory, download clickhouse:

Start the clickhouse server:

In another WSL window, start the client:

Create the database and table:

Insert sample rows:

View the rows: