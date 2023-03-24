Importing and Querying JSON Array Objects in ClickHouse
Question
How do I import JSON arrays and how can I query the inner objects?
Answer
Dump this 1 line JSON array to
sample.json
Check the data:
Create a table to receive the JSON rows:
Insert the data:
Check how the data inference acted on JSON object type:
Events is an Array of
Tuple each containing a eventType
String and a time
String fields. This latter type is suboptimal (we'd want
DateTime instead).
Let's see the data:
Let's run a few queries:
_id and
channel of events that have an
eventType of value
close
We want to query the
time , for example all events between a given time range, but we notice it was imported as
String:
So, in order to handle these as dates, first we want to convert to
DateTime.
To convert an array we use a map function:
we can appreciate the diffs using
toTypeName on both the arrays:
now let's get the
id of of the rows where
time is between a given interval.
we use
arrayCount to see if there is a count greater than than 0 of items in the array returned by the map function that will match the condition
x BETWEEN toDateTime('2021-06-18 11:46:00', 'Europe/Rome') AND toDateTime('2021-06-18 11:50:00', 'Europe/Rome')
⚠️
Please remember, at the time of writing this article the current implementation of JSON is experimental and not suited for production.
This example highlights how to quickly import JSON and start querying it and represents a tradeoff between the ease of use where we import the JSON objects as
JSON type with no need to specify upfront the schema type. Convenient for a quick test however for long term use of the data we would like to, with regards to this example to store the data using the most appropriate types, so for the
time field, use
DateTime instead of
String, in order to avoid any post-ingestion phase conversion as illustrated above. Please refer to the documentation for more about handling JSON.