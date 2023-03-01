How to Ignore Incorrect Settings in ClickHouse
Learn how to use the `skip_check_for_incorrect_settings` option to allow ClickHouse to start even when user-level settings are specified incorrectly.
When a user-level setting is specified in the wrong place, the server won't start and an exception message is sent to the log. However, you can tell ClickHouse to ignore the incorrect setting using the
Add the following to
User-level settings should be specified in
