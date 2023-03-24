How to Identify Queries Using Materialized Views in ClickHouse
Learn how to query ClickHouse logs to identify all queries involving Materialized Views within a specified time range.
We can also configure how long back in time we want to look, by changing the value (
In this example results above
Question
How do I show all queries involving materialized views in the last 60m?
Answer
This query will display all queries directed towards Materialized Views considering that:
- we can leverage the
create_table_queryfield in
system.tablestable to identify what tables are explicit (
TO) recipient of MVs;
- we can track back (using
uuidand the name convention
.inner_id.<uuid>) what tables are implicit recipient of MVs;
We can also configure how long back in time we want to look, by changing the value (
60 m by default) in the initial query CTE
expected output:
In this example results above
default.big_changes_mv and
default.sum_of_volumes_mv are both materialized views.
· 阅读需 2 分钟