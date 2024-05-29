How to set up ClickHouse on Docker with ODBC to connect to a Microsoft SQL Server (MSSQL) database

Notes on this example

Uses the ClickHouse Docker Ubuntu image

Uses the FreeTDS Driver

Uses MSSQL Server 2012R2

Windows hostname for this example is MARSDB2.marsnet2.local at IP: 192.168.1.133 (update with your hostname and/or IP)

at IP: (update with your hostname and/or IP) MSSQL Instance name MARSDB2

MSSQL Login and datbase users are sql_user

Database and table created in MSSQL:

MSSQL Login User, sql_user :

Database membership roles for sql_user :

Database User with Login:

Create a working directory:

Create an odbc.ini file:

Add the following entries to update the name of the DSN and IP:

Create an odbcinst.ini file:

Add the following entries (trace is optional but helps with debugging):

Create the Dockerfile:

Add the contents of the Dockerfile:

Build the new docker image:

Create a docker-compose.yml file:

Add the following contents to the YAML:

Start the container:

After you start the container, you should see something like this:

Check to ensure the container is running:

Login with the ClickHouse client:

Test the SELECT using the odbc table function to the remote MSSQL Database table:

You can also create a remote table using the odbc table engine:

Use a SELECT query to test the new remote table:

