Identifying Expensive Queries by Memory Usage in ClickHouse
Learn how to use the `system.query_log` table to find the most memory-intensive queries in ClickHouse, with examples for clustered and standalone setups.
system.query_log table
The following useful query shows which of your executed queries used the most memory.
A couple of comments about this query:
- the results are computed from the past day (
now() - toIntervalDay(1))) but you can easily modify the time interval
- it assumes you have a cluster named
default, which is the name of your cluster in ClickHouse Cloud. Change
defaultto the name of your cluster
- if you do not have a cluster, see the query listed at the end of this article
The response looks like:
system.query_log table, then you likely do not have query logging enabled. View the details of the
query_log setting for details on how to enable it.
system.query_log table directly:
