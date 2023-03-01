Using Filtered Aggregates in ClickHouse
Learn how to use filtered aggregates in ClickHouse with `-If` and `-Distinct` aggregate combinators to simplify query syntax and enhance analytics.
For example, compare the standard SQL way to write filtered aggregates (which work fine in ClickHouse) with the shorthand syntax using the
Similarly, there is a
Using Filtered Aggregates
ClickHouse provides a simple and intuitive way to write filtered aggregates.
For example, compare the standard SQL way to write filtered aggregates (which work fine in ClickHouse) with the shorthand syntax using the
-If aggregate function combinator, which can be appended to any aggregate function:
Similarly, there is a
-Distinct aggregate combinator:
Why are filtered aggregates are important? Because they allow you to implement the "segment comparison" feature in web analytics services. For example:
Check out the aggregate function combinator page in the docs for more details.
· 阅读需 1 分钟