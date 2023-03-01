Execute SYSTEM Statements on All Nodes in ClickHouse Cloud

Learn how to use `ON CLUSTER` and `clusterAllReplicas` to execute SYSTEM statements and queries across all nodes in a ClickHouse Cloud service.

In order to execute the same query on all nodes of a ClickHouse Cloud service, we can use clusterAllReplicas.

For example, in order to get entries from a (node-local) system table from all nodes, you can use:

Similarly, you can execute the same SYSTEM statement on all nodes with a single statement, by using the ON CLUSTER clause:

For example for dropping the filesystem cache from all nodes, you can use: