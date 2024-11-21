How to use the exchange command to switch tables
How do I use the
The
Question
How do I use the
EXCHANGE command to switch table names?
Answer
The
EXCHANGE command is useful when you need to switch a current table with another table that is temporary where possibly Primary Keys or other settings were updated.
This happens atomically vs with the
RENAME command.
It is also useful when you have Materialized Views triggering on a source table and are trying to avoid rebuilding the view.
Below is a simple example on how it works and how to test:
- Create sample database
- Create example table
- Insert sample row
- Create example temporary table that will be exchanged
- Insert sample row into the temporary table
- Run the
EXCHANGEcommand to switch the tables
- Test that the tables are now exchanged and show the rows are switched
