How to Create a ClickHouse Dictionary with String Keys and Values
Question
How to create a ClickHouse dictionary using string keys and string values from a MergeTree table source
Answer
- Create the source table for the dictionary
- Insert rows
- Create dictionary with key/value both as String
- Test the dictionary
You can also use dictGet function to retrieve values from it such as:
Response:
More details - https://clickhouse.com/docs/sql-reference/functions/ext-dict-functions
