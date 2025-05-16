Create a custom DNS alias by setting up a reverse proxy

In this knowledgebase article, we will walk you through how you can set up a custom DNS alias for your ClickHouse Cloud instance through the use of a reverse proxy such as Nginx for ClickHouse native client.

备注 This step is not needed if you are using signed certificates.

Create a self-signed certificate with the domain name of your choice. In this example we will use a domain name xyz-customdomain.com and create a certificate called MyCertificate.crt . Refer to "Create SSL certificates" for further details.

Add the certificate to /etc/clickhouse-client/config.xml :

Add the following in your nginx.conf file:

Where isrgrootx1.pem is the root certificate for ClickHouse Cloud which you can download here.

备注 The following step is not needed if you are using your own domain controllers

Add the following to your /etc/hosts file on the Nginx server:

Where 10.X.Y.Z is the IP address of your specific Nginx box.

You are now ready to connect using your custom alias: